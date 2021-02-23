What to do with X?

I'd like to see the team sit down with X and have a reasonable discussion about his contract. Move some money up so that he's paid a bit more now and add a year with new money in the form of a signing bonus. Remind him you want to be able to add pieces so he can be a champ.I'd like to have a guy like JJ Watt in the building at the same time as X. Talk to JJ about a short term contract and the players around him. It doesn't have to be Watt, maybe Von Miller or someone that reminds him of what they can become.My point is, he is an elite CB and deserves to be paid like one. He's already been paid all of the guaranteed money in his deal if you include the upcoming season. He's also collected $12M for missing a year.Here are his contract details, what would you do?