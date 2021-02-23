What to Expect On Offense ?

HollowBeast
Declining COVID ? I hope
Normal OTA
Normal Training camps
Just 1 QB.
From The gambling Right throwing Vet to. A cautious lefty Rookie team needs stability.
Camps that allow the tremendous O Line talent to practice and perfect there Blocking assignments.
I am all in on current talent. I think Hunt will become a beast , love Kindley and Flowers inside Karras very Solid and Jackson oozes potential,
I don’t think last year is a fair gauge to fully determine what they can accomplish if we’re back to normal , has anyone ever started three rookies on online with success in a pandemic.
With that I say pass on Sewell Get us playmaker. Smith or Waddlen could allow Tua to get rid of ball Quick
Harris would help keep opposing D honest , he ran so hard and determined in Nat Championship game.
Last. Tua worked thru a injury in a pandemic I feel we owe him a few years to develop.
It took Mahomes a few years to get to a Super Bowl. Watson never has been .Patience and Trust Coach and Gm .
We are building a long term winner in a Salary Cap Era .
