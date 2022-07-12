 What to take to training camp | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What to take to training camp

Durango2020

Durango2020

Going to Aug. 5th training camp and was wondering what items to bring or I should ask what is allowed?
Never been to one so not sure what to expect.
I assume the standard sunscreen, some food and drinks and foldable chairs would do.
Anything else recommended? Anything I should know before attending?
 
Well, they no longer as of a couple years ago let you bring in drinks. So, If you;re like me, you'll have to drink the gatorade bottle half full of vodka you left in the freezer all night in the car.
 
