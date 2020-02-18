What type of Corner will we be looking for?

jimthefin
Do the Fins prefer man to man types or Zone guys who are good in space?
I know Flores runs a Belichick type scheme where they value versatility and I assume they prefer physical corners who can tackle(based on NE's preferences over the years).
I would like to see Miami add a corner with an early pick so who are the guys who fit the bill in the late 1st or 2nd round?
