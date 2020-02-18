What type of Corner will we be looking for?

jimthefin

jimthefin

Mar 3, 2004
500
162
Do the Fins prefer man to man types or Zone guys who are good in space?

I know Flores runs a Belichick type scheme where they value versatility and I assume they prefer physical corners who can tackle(based on NE's preferences over the years).

I would like to see Miami add a corner with an early pick so who are the guys who fit the bill in the late 1st or 2nd round?
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Jul 28, 2008
12,554
6,243
I have Kristian Fulton, A.J. Green, Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney, Amik Robertson as the top CB's in that day 2 range on my board.

Center and cornerback are positions a team like Miami should target with those two 2nd rounders.
 
