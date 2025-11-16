What type of receiver will replace Tyreek?

Carne Asada
Washington kinda sucks as a #2. We need a #2 WR. Will we.pick/sign an X receiver or another smurf?
We already had Waddle and the Tyreek opportunity simply presented itself.
First WR we signed with Mike at HC was Cedric Wilson. Or Sherfield?
First WR we picked was that guy out of A&M with a long name with escapes me, people called him Easy-E, and he was big.
Shananhan had Julio in Atlanta and Deebo in SF.
Ricky Pearsall is a largish WR.
Chris Bell would be nice.
