What type of receiver will replace Tyreek?

Washington kinda sucks as a #2. We need a #2 WR. Will we.pick/sign an X receiver or another smurf?

We already had Waddle and the Tyreek opportunity simply presented itself.

First WR we signed with Mike at HC was Cedric Wilson. Or Sherfield?

First WR we picked was that guy out of A&M with a long name with escapes me, people called him Easy-E, and he was big.

Shananhan had Julio in Atlanta and Deebo in SF.

Ricky Pearsall is a largish WR.

Chris Bell would be nice.
 
Christian Watson would be nice opposite Waddle. Those two and a younger version Waller at te would help.But then again the ship is heading into a decade longer journey through seas where 5 or 6 wins will be considered success, so they might as well just ride with cheap options.
 
