What value does Cook have to this team as far as a contract offer?

Mach2
Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 10, 2018
- Messages
- 21,038
- Reaction score
- 50,869
- Age
- 58
- Location
- My own little world
There seems to be a view by some that the Cook question is a simple yes or no, and that anyone who is not unconditionally on board is "anti-Cook".
I disagree. I think it is a cost/benefit question, moreso than anything.
I would like to see what my brother Phin fans think is an appropriate contract offer.
We can't possibly account for all variables, but I will attempt a range of possibilities.
I disagree. I think it is a cost/benefit question, moreso than anything.
I would like to see what my brother Phin fans think is an appropriate contract offer.
We can't possibly account for all variables, but I will attempt a range of possibilities.