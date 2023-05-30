 What value does Cook have to this team as far as a contract offer? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What value does Cook have to this team as far as a contract offer?

What is the top contract you would offer?

  • 4-5m per, two year deal, fully guaranteed

  • 5-7m per, three year deal, 13m guaranteed

  • 7-9m per, three year deal, 17m guaranteed

  • 9-11m per, three year deal, 20m guaranteed

  • Less than any of these

  • More than any of these

There seems to be a view by some that the Cook question is a simple yes or no, and that anyone who is not unconditionally on board is "anti-Cook".

I disagree. I think it is a cost/benefit question, moreso than anything.

I would like to see what my brother Phin fans think is an appropriate contract offer.

We can't possibly account for all variables, but I will attempt a range of possibilities.
 
I wanted 3 mil per, 3 year 10 mil deal. Fully guaranteed. He would be the highest paid back on the team and would take a hometown discount. Would I spend a little more per year if need be? Most definitely but not much more.

We need whatever oline help we can get. If we need to save this money and roll it over to invest in some prospects there, then so be it, but we need to invest in that part of the team or it wont matter who our RBs are.

RBs are a dime a dozen. Oline help is much more difficult to find apparently. And if you are named Chris Grier you are impervious to it.
 
Good topic, I contemplated starting it a few times but I get screamed at by the Cook bandwagon for suggesting it’s not a no brainer.

I’m estimating his value at right around $6M for this year and based on that, I would’ve been ok if we did, ok if we didn’t.

Anything under $5M would’ve been a steal and anything over $7M I wouldn’t have considered.

Anyone who spends a fair amount of time looking our 2024 cap numbers wouldn’t be too enamored with spending a big chunk on a RB.

I get the rationale behind throwing caution to the wind and just going for it this year, so to speak. When you combine all the variables though, it doesn’t appear we need to make this our final move.

Gotta take advantage of the rookie RB contract. You have Achane cheap for 3 years before he asks for a new deal. I don’t want to give one of those years away right now.

Additionally, I want to leave the door open to making a trade before the trade deadline.

Say the Rams want to deal Aaron Donald because they are 1-6?

Say the Browns want to trade Jack Conklin or Myles Garrett because they are 3-4 and $70m+ over next years cap and need to start working on that now. If you want a RB, maybe waiting is the best play. Because those same Browns might want to move on from Nick Chubb too (through no fault of his own). If the Browns are hanging around 4th place by Halloween, they could trade A LOT of players.

Derrick Henry on a bad Titans team could need a new home mid season.

I say wait til you know what your team looks like before making that final all-in move.
 
Some of these options are laughable. We gave Chase Edmonds two years, $12 million. Dalvin Cook is 27 and has made four straight Pro Bowls.
 
