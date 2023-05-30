What value does Cook have to this team as far as a contract offer?

Good topic, I contemplated starting it a few times but I get screamed at by the Cook bandwagon for suggesting it’s not a no brainer.



I’m estimating his value at right around $6M for this year and based on that, I would’ve been ok if we did, ok if we didn’t.



Anything under $5M would’ve been a steal and anything over $7M I wouldn’t have considered.



Anyone who spends a fair amount of time looking our 2024 cap numbers wouldn’t be too enamored with spending a big chunk on a RB.



I get the rationale behind throwing caution to the wind and just going for it this year, so to speak. When you combine all the variables though, it doesn’t appear we need to make this our final move.



Gotta take advantage of the rookie RB contract. You have Achane cheap for 3 years before he asks for a new deal. I don’t want to give one of those years away right now.



Additionally, I want to leave the door open to making a trade before the trade deadline.



Say the Rams want to deal Aaron Donald because they are 1-6?



Say the Browns want to trade Jack Conklin or Myles Garrett because they are 3-4 and $70m+ over next years cap and need to start working on that now. If you want a RB, maybe waiting is the best play. Because those same Browns might want to move on from Nick Chubb too (through no fault of his own). If the Browns are hanging around 4th place by Halloween, they could trade A LOT of players.



Derrick Henry on a bad Titans team could need a new home mid season.



I say wait til you know what your team looks like before making that final all-in move.