What was different about the D today?

Yes I think we changed some things during the mini bye week especially knowing Phillips was gone.I think they played 4-3 base with 2 gap contain DL play on Allen and for run blocking. A lot of true 3 linebackers with Gay in the lineup. I think previously we played mostly 2 linebackers, Brooks and Dodson with Phillips and Chubb dropping who are not true off ball backers.
The D actually played Defense.What major differences did you notice in how the D played today?
EffortWhat major differences did you notice in how the D played today?
Kinda makes you second guess this BS about resting the starters during Pre-season gamesIt took 7 games but it now appears the players have finally gotten comfortable in Weaver's defense.
Yes, he is awful against run and a liability...but not all the blame goes on him...we weren't playing wide 9 yesterday and Willie Gay made a huge impact on the game vs the run and vs TE's.Could Philips have been part of past issues with gap integrity?