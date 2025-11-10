 What was different about the D today? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What was different about the D today?

I think they played 4-3 base with 2 gap contain DL play on Allen and for run blocking. A lot of true 3 linebackers with Gay in the lineup. I think previously we played mostly 2 linebackers, Brooks and Dodson with Phillips and Chubb dropping who are not true off ball backers.
 
It took 7 games but it now appears the players have finally gotten comfortable in Weaver's defense.

At the beginning of the season Miami was playing with several rookie defenders and several newcomers, or recently signed vets. It took time for them to gel. These last 3 games have really been good solid play from just about everyone on the defense. They are playing sound within the scheme with minimal mistakes. As well as assignment sound football.

To me this has been the difference.
 
I think they played 4-3 base with 2 gap contain DL play on Allen and for run blocking. A lot of true 3 linebackers with Gay in the lineup. I think previously we played mostly 2 linebackers, Brooks and Dodson with Phillips and Chubb dropping who are not true off ball backers.
Yes I think we changed some things during the mini bye week especially knowing Phillips was gone.

Weaver also designed a better scheme to defend the Bills offense.

We did a much better job stopping the run and defending against their TE's which is how they have always killed us.

I think we just manned up against their mediocre WR's and aside from the big play Bonner gave up, we did a great job.
 
The D actually played Defense. :shrug:
I am not astute in things football, but I cannot remember any Miami defense in the last 15 years doing fundamental tackling so well. Sure, sometimes the Bills would catch a pass, but they were mostly immediately tackled.

Also, the Chubb sack on Allen was glorious. Glorious.
 
Suddenly the DLinemen aren't getting pushed around as much. Hopefully that continues.
 
I can’t buy into it yet. I can’t. I want them to have a great game and win in Spain.

But they gained zero traction after a solid Falcons games. They didn’t stack.that performance against the Ravens. They digressed AGAIN. So, I am going into the game with zero expectations BUT more hope than l should.
 
