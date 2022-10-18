What was observed with Tua during absence, and why it’s meaningful to Dolphins teammates

mrbunglez
The Dolphins this week aren’t merely getting back the NFL’s leader in passer rating. With Tua Tagovailoa exiting concussion protocol, they’re also getting back a player who has worked diligently to cultivate relationships throughout the locker room, a player who has taken seriously the intangible responsibilities of becoming a captain. “I’ve never been on a team in the NFL that has a quarterback that spends that much time with his teammates, to be honest with you,” linebacker Duke Riley said in a private moment at his locker on Friday. “I’ve never been invited to play golf with a quarterback ever, and he’s invited me.” Miami Dolphins During snapshots when the media is allowed a glimpse behind the walls of team headquarters, we see Tagovailoa in his natural environment. And what was witnessed last week, while not unusual, also left an impression: Tagovailoa bouncing from player to player, striking up conversations with several of them. We saw him walk over to joke around with safeties Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe for several minutes during the stretching portion of Friday’s practice.
