 What was observed with Tua during absence, and why it’s meaningful to Dolphins teammates | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What was observed with Tua during absence, and why it’s meaningful to Dolphins teammates

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
14,025
Reaction score
24,216
Location
West Palm Beach
The Dolphins this week aren’t merely getting back the NFL’s leader in passer rating. With Tua Tagovailoa exiting concussion protocol, they’re also getting back a player who has worked diligently to cultivate relationships throughout the locker room, a player who has taken seriously the intangible responsibilities of becoming a captain. “I’ve never been on a team in the NFL that has a quarterback that spends that much time with his teammates, to be honest with you,” linebacker Duke Riley said in a private moment at his locker on Friday. “I’ve never been invited to play golf with a quarterback ever, and he’s invited me.” Miami Dolphins During snapshots when the media is allowed a glimpse behind the walls of team headquarters, we see Tagovailoa in his natural environment. And what was witnessed last week, while not unusual, also left an impression: Tagovailoa bouncing from player to player, striking up conversations with several of them. We saw him walk over to joke around with safeties Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe for several minutes during the stretching portion of Friday’s practice.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article266515836.html#storylink=cpy
 
13marino13

13marino13

I have no clue what I'm doing...
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
32,664
Reaction score
108,415
Location
Institutionalized in PA
mrbunglez said:
The Dolphins this week aren’t merely getting back the NFL’s leader in passer rating. With Tua Tagovailoa exiting concussion protocol, they’re also getting back a player who has worked diligently to cultivate relationships throughout the locker room, a player who has taken seriously the intangible responsibilities of becoming a captain. “I’ve never been on a team in the NFL that has a quarterback that spends that much time with his teammates, to be honest with you,” linebacker Duke Riley said in a private moment at his locker on Friday. “I’ve never been invited to play golf with a quarterback ever, and he’s invited me.” Miami Dolphins During snapshots when the media is allowed a glimpse behind the walls of team headquarters, we see Tagovailoa in his natural environment. And what was witnessed last week, while not unusual, also left an impression: Tagovailoa bouncing from player to player, striking up conversations with several of them. We saw him walk over to joke around with safeties Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe for several minutes during the stretching portion of Friday’s practice.

Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article266515836.html#storylink=cpy
Click to expand...
Wow, that's some deep stuff there. A good human being for sure...
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Mar 19, 2005
Messages
5,430
Reaction score
4,769
Age
31
Location
CT
It’s painful for some to admit as they despise this man but Tua is the Miami Dolphins
 
C

crashfan

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 15, 2002
Messages
858
Reaction score
671
Let's hope this o-line can keep him upright. That part is out of his control.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom