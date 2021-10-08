What was the media saying about us in 1984?

A more light hearted thread. I was born in 1990 so I only caught the tail end of the Marino years as a child who didn't fully understand the intricacies of football.



Back in his amazing 84 season, what was the media saying about us as a team? Were we being picked to win every week? Was there talk about him revolutionizing the game at that point or is that something we say in hindsight? Did we get the respect a team like KC gets now with Mahomes?



I'm sure I could dig up some articles, but id really be interested in the memories of those who lived through it.



Also I understand media has changed quite a bit since then so its hard to compare some aspects to now. So let's just say the "Football media" and "experts" of the time.