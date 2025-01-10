 What was the name of the RB | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What was the name of the RB

What was the name of the running back a few years back that was almost automatic on short yardage. If the dolphins needed one or two yards he would come in and get it. he was unbelievable. Any backs like that available in this years draft?
 
It's really the oline that gets shoved back into whoever is carrying the ball. I doubt Polite could get a yard behind this group, he'd be thrown for a loss. We stink at short yardage, it's a huge weakness so I'd change it around. I'd try a wildcat approach with maybe Jeff Wilson who is really a tough guy and get him some extra blocking by doing something creative like putting a huge D Line player like Calais Campbell to lead the play! At least it's trying something different. It's better than Tua standing in an empty backfield hoping to hit a pass for a yard, we got to stop that. Plus Tua is no threat to run so we get zero respect from the defense. They just come after us and usually get us. What happened to Mostert this year? He went from 21 TDs last year to where is Mostert?? Everytime I saw him he was gaining no yards or fumbling the ball away costing us games.
 
OUT OF 25 offensive players in my mind he is on that list of players i would take back if we had a really good oline in front of him . its times like this that i say is there any Jamie Nails or Kevin Donnalley typs out there ?
 
If you watch us play the issue is clearly not our RBs. Guys are getting hit behind the LoS on short yardage runs. It really doesn’t matter who we have in the backfield if the IOL gets no push. Instead of asking guys to make something out of nothing, we could improve the OL and give our RBs room to run.
 
Besides the issues with the OL, the play calling has been terrible with slower developing plays in short yardage situations. Or when McGenius decides to throw it in short yardage he throws it behind the line of scrimmage and the defense knows it is coming.
 
