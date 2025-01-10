What was the name of the RB

What was the name of the running back a few years back that was almost automatic on short yardage. If the dolphins needed one or two yards he would come in and get it. he was unbelievable. Any backs like that available in this years draft?
Lousaka Polite?
His name will be Cam Skattebo