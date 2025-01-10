What was the name of the RB

It's really the oline that gets shoved back into whoever is carrying the ball. I doubt Polite could get a yard behind this group, he'd be thrown for a loss. We stink at short yardage, it's a huge weakness so I'd change it around. I'd try a wildcat approach with maybe Jeff Wilson who is really a tough guy and get him some extra blocking by doing something creative like putting a huge D Line player like Calais Campbell to lead the play! At least it's trying something different. It's better than Tua standing in an empty backfield hoping to hit a pass for a yard, we got to stop that. Plus Tua is no threat to run so we get zero respect from the defense. They just come after us and usually get us. What happened to Mostert this year? He went from 21 TDs last year to where is Mostert?? Everytime I saw him he was gaining no yards or fumbling the ball away costing us games.