What Was Your Most Memorable Moment of 2024?

Dolph N.Fan
Grier saying we're more worried about the OL than he was
Shaq Barrett retiring
Tyreek getting arrested opening day
Tua concussed on Demar Hamlin's knee
Flying 3300 Miles to Seattle to kick a FG
Losing by 19 to Will Levis on MNF
Losing to the Colts and Richardson only completing 10 passes
Walk off 61 yard FG loss to Buffalo thanks to Jordan Poyer
Deshon Elliott calls team soft
Jordyn Brooks calls team soft
Cutting David Long
Cutting OBJ
Ross giving game ball to McDaniel for reaching 7-8
Aaron Rodgers going 50/75, 605 yards, 6TD, 1 INT in 2 games vs Miami (Rodgers had 0 300 yard games vs rest of the league, 1 vs Miami)
Miami finishes with 0 pro bowlers
Tyreek saying he wants out
Ross announces Grier and McDaniel to return for 2025
