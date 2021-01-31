 What was your SINGLE favorite Dolphins game of the 2020 season? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What was your SINGLE favorite Dolphins game of the 2020 season?

Saw this on another site thought it’d be a good question to ask here since all we keep hearing about are insane trades. Soooo.

What was your SINGLE favorite Dolphins game of the 2020 season and why?

Mine was the Cardinals game. The way the team played that day was a great all around team game. Oh and Tua showed us all a glimpse of how great of a QB he can be.
 
Raiders for the way it ended but loved the Rams game for dominance it tells me we are close.
 
Pats win always makes my season a little more enjoyable 👍
 
