What we did against the Bills vs What Tennessee did against the Bills

Bopkin02
Seasoned Veteran
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2003
- Messages
- 1,752
- Reaction score
- 1,128
- Age
- 53
- Location
- East Petersburg, PA
NFL Week 6 Picks, Odds: Browns shock Steelers, Bears (!) win, Titans, Texans engage in shootout
All of Will Brinson's picks for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season
www.cbssports.com
So not being an X's and O's guy, I found this take very interesting. Sums up how Tennessee played defense and really made Josh Allen look bad.
So my question is for coaches/scheme guys/whoever who knows:
What did we do in week 2 vs Buffalo- Scheme wise, that DID NOT WORK, and would our secondary at full strength- Jones back, Howard full strength, Rowe and everyone else playing their regular spot- be able to duplicate what Tennessee did and handle Allen the same way?
Or is there a personnel thing that works for Tennessee that wouldn't work for us.
Wondering what people think.
Thanks