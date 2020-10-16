What we did against the Bills vs What Tennessee did against the Bills

So not being an X's and O's guy, I found this take very interesting. Sums up how Tennessee played defense and really made Josh Allen look bad.
So my question is for coaches/scheme guys/whoever who knows:
What did we do in week 2 vs Buffalo- Scheme wise, that DID NOT WORK, and would our secondary at full strength- Jones back, Howard full strength, Rowe and everyone else playing their regular spot- be able to duplicate what Tennessee did and handle Allen the same way?
Or is there a personnel thing that works for Tennessee that wouldn't work for us.
Wondering what people think.
Thanks
 
The Bills had half their defensive guys out in the secondary and LB group. That makes a big difference.
 
Without looking at everything I can tell you what we did wrong.

1.Jerome Baker was awful that game. The youtube channel Phinside the NFL broke down the all 22 of Baker and you see him constantly leaving his zone which led to a couple big scrambles from Allen and some big plays in the slot.

2.Young CBS (all 3 of Needham, Perry, and Iggy) had trouble staying with the wrs of Buffalo whether through being beat with route running, losing footing, or rub routes.

On a similar note we did get pressure and didn't finish the sacks and we had chances at INTs and just missed so plays were there to be made and just missed.

But long story short. Tennessee's D finished off plays and played smart
 
Force Josh Allen to read the entire field and make accurate throws. Allen is weak at scanning the field. Buffalo makes it simple for him so he doesn’t have to think much. Force him to think it’s not a strong suit
 
Bill's are going lose at leased 5 to 6 games this yr. They still good team.
 
I think the big difference was that Allen was very accurate against us while he wasn't accurate vs tenn. There were plays for buffalo in the Tenn game but Allen just missed them with bad throws.
 
Jones went down early and Howard was still not 100% in game shape. That put Igbinoghene, Perry and Needham on the field for a lot of snaps they weren’t 100% prepared to take week 2. The Titans executed their game plan well. If you can force Allen into having to make difficult reads you can really slow down their offense.
 
Blown coverages more than anything. Their WRs were running free and our DBs were scratching their heads. Less to do with talent more to do with inexperience.

The next matchup should be much different with Jones, Howard, Iggy healthier and more cohesive.

That game went the way it should’ve. If anything I was really pleased we were in contention and put the fear of god into them. They don’t look formidable.
 
