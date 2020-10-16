What we did against the Bills vs What Tennessee did against the Bills

Without looking at everything I can tell you what we did wrong.



1.Jerome Baker was awful that game. The youtube channel Phinside the NFL broke down the all 22 of Baker and you see him constantly leaving his zone which led to a couple big scrambles from Allen and some big plays in the slot.



2.Young CBS (all 3 of Needham, Perry, and Iggy) had trouble staying with the wrs of Buffalo whether through being beat with route running, losing footing, or rub routes.



On a similar note we did get pressure and didn't finish the sacks and we had chances at INTs and just missed so plays were there to be made and just missed.



But long story short. Tennessee's D finished off plays and played smart