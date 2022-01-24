What we learned from Bills VS Chiefs game...

Even when Allen plays a perfect game, it was not enough against Andy Reid and Mahomes. Must be really frustrating to loose 3 consecutive against Chiefs on playoffs. AFC is loaded with the best young QBs in the NFL, Mahomes, Allen, Burrow and Herbert are amazing. Coaches like Reid, Bellichick and Harbaugh. AFC is loaded, and Bills losing with a perfect game by Allen just remind us how far we are from the top of the AFC. Until we find the correct QB-HC combination we wont even have a chance against the Mahomes and the Reids. Its frustrating because if a team as strong as the Bills just cant get to the Superbowl, then to think what we need to get there is like not close at all. Better OL, better coaching, better QB play, weapons to match Bengals, Chiefs and Bills. That means at least another top WR and very good TE, good running game. So honestly I think is almost imposible to do all of this in one off season. No way we can get to the Superbowl in the AFC without a top 5 QB and a very good coach.