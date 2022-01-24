 What we learned from Bills VS Chiefs game... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What we learned from Bills VS Chiefs game...

DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 12, 2005
Messages
1,359
Reaction score
473
Even when Allen plays a perfect game, it was not enough against Andy Reid and Mahomes. Must be really frustrating to loose 3 consecutive against Chiefs on playoffs. AFC is loaded with the best young QBs in the NFL, Mahomes, Allen, Burrow and Herbert are amazing. Coaches like Reid, Bellichick and Harbaugh. AFC is loaded, and Bills losing with a perfect game by Allen just remind us how far we are from the top of the AFC. Until we find the correct QB-HC combination we wont even have a chance against the Mahomes and the Reids. Its frustrating because if a team as strong as the Bills just cant get to the Superbowl, then to think what we need to get there is like not close at all. Better OL, better coaching, better QB play, weapons to match Bengals, Chiefs and Bills. That means at least another top WR and very good TE, good running game. So honestly I think is almost imposible to do all of this in one off season. No way we can get to the Superbowl in the AFC without a top 5 QB and a very good coach.
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

I love lamp
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 2, 2007
Messages
10,338
Reaction score
7,122
Location
from the old continent
giphy.gif
 
Finlawyer

Finlawyer

Hall of Famer
Joined
Dec 1, 2009
Messages
743
Reaction score
105
Location
Tampa Bay
Bills' defense slipped a little in 4th qtr. Pass rush was weak. In the playoffs, the full 15 minutes in OT should be played. But the same OT rules worked against the Chiefs when Brady was a Patriot. Josh Allen has proven his worth.

I expect the Rams to beat the 49ers and the Chiefs to beat the Bengals in a close game. Tyreek Hill versus Jamar Chase. Dolphins better keep building through the draft.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
4,323
Reaction score
3,122
Age
49
Location
Largo, Florida
Grier needs to get a QB to back up Tua. We cannot get to the playoffs with garbage backups and uncertainty of Tua.
Grier needs to get some running backs on this roster, and scrap the garbage we have. Running game last year was unacceptable, and Duke opened eyes when he was inserted into lineup. We can do better, much much better.
Grier needs to keep the defense in tact, resign them.
Those are the big ones. From here it's about improving the Oline in FA and wideouts, to get some weapons.

And finally, if there is a QB who can run and has a cannon in the draft, and was successful in college, we need to pull the trigger and draft him. No questions asked. For example, Ridder this year.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
12,122
Reaction score
13,951
Location
West Palm Beach
Everyone’s worried about The QB position but I’d be more worried about making sure this defense is loaded to stop those offenses, need more speed edge rushers.

QB is the least of this teams worries.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Question Authority
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2008
Messages
2,509
Reaction score
2,242
Location
Massachusetts
We learned this team is far away from the top of the conference and that one of the conference's top teams (who we haven't beaten in the last 6 tries) is set to dominate the division for a while.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
3,522
Reaction score
4,877
Location
Mississippi
We can win with a strong running game, strong defense and a few passes here and there. Ball control and eat up the clock.
 
N

ncphinfan

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 27, 2021
Messages
70
Reaction score
123
Age
68
Location
N. Carolina
Keep the defense intact, make minor tweaks if warranted.
Do what ever the **** is necessary to fix the offense this year through FA and draft.
Let Tua play this year with an improved offensive and then worry about the possibility of a QB change using the 2023 draft.
JM2C
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom