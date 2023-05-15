What We Learned From Dolphins Schedule

Miami Dolphins
2022 record: 9-8 · AFC East: 2nd
Biggest takeaways:
- Miami Dolphins' complete 2023 NFL schedule
- Strength of schedule: .554 (2)
- Bye: Week 10
- Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS
- Week 9: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network (Frankfurt)
- Week 18: vs. Buffalo Bills, TBD
- The Dolphins are a draw again. That peek at what the Dolphins looked like when Tua Tagovailoa was healthy in 2022 was enough to whet the league's appetite for much more. The Dolphins are in two of the marquee games of the season -- against the Chiefs in Germany in Week 9 and at the Jets in Week 12 for the first Black Friday game. And they are in prime time three other times: at New England (Week 2), at Philadelphia (Week 7) and vs. Tennessee (Week 14).
- The back half of the schedule is a bear. Miami has the second-most difficult schedule based on last season's results and it shows up in two distinct stretches. The Dolphins are at the Eagles in Week 7 and in Germany against the Chiefs in Week 9, sandwiching a home game against the Patriots. And the final stretch of the season will be a huge test, especially for new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio: Starting in Week 15, the Dolphins host the Jets and Cowboys, travel to the Ravens and return home to close out the regular season against the Bills.
- Tyreek Hill was robbed of his scene. Hill vowed to be the "worst enemy" of Chiefs Kingdom in Miami's game against Kansas City, but he won't be able to do it at Arrowhead Stadium, where he once threw up the peace sign as a Chief. Miami and Kansas City will play in Germany instead, and even geography has gotten drawn into the sniping. The Dolphins' newest blockbuster acquisition, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, tweeted that he wanted to play at Arrowhead for Hill, while the Chiefs' Chris Jones tweeted that the NFL saved the Dolphins by not making Hill return to Arrowhead. That prompted Hill to opine that he hoped this didn't ruin their friendship. The neutral site does give the Dolphins a significant break, as does the fact that they have just seven true road games this season.