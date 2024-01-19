What we mean when we say we're "soft"

I've been thinking about whether I want the Dolphins to retain Wilkins and I started wondering about something weird.



Ever notice how Grier does pretty well pulling in these high-character guys: Wilkins, Holland, Baker, Van Ginkel, etc? Offensively it's the same way: Tua, Waddle, Ajax, Hunt, etc. Everybody's a nice guy.



And listen, I'm not saying I want criminals, LOL, but who's the bully here? Who's the tone-setter? Who brings the mean and nasty mentality? Who's the elite, high intensity player around whom everyone rallies?



Elandon Roberts was that guy under Flores but he was a cheap outsider. Minkah probably was one of those types but we traded him. Jeff Wilson Jr runs that way but he's a guy off the SF scrap heap who's RB3 at best.



It feels like too often Miami is stuck. None of us really see these nice guys who are productive as the kind of tone-setters they'd need to be to earn those big deals. Wilkins is a strong player to be sure but a $25M player needs to be the focal point of the entire DL (and probably the entire D to be real). Part of being Ray Lewis or Aaron Donald is being those guys, mean and disruptive as they are.



Wilkins makes plays and to that end so do many of our productive guys but who brings the intensity to the level that it blocks out the shine of those around him?



Whose personality infuses this team?



I don't think it's fair to call Miami a "soft" team but too often their productive guys and their "dogs" aren't the same people. The guys earning the payday and the guys setting the tone aren't the same people.



What worries me is that this isn't just about Wilkins. It's going to be the case with almost anyone you look at: Holland, Baker, Van Ginkel and a million others. None really set the tone. Productive? Yes. Inspiring? Meh.





So I guess the question becomes whether this is a feature or a bug?



TBH, I think you can make the case that this team is more about the guys who produce on team-friendly deals: Deshaun Elliott, David Long Jr, Jerome Baker, Zach Seiler, Andrew Van Ginkel, etc. To me, those are the places where this team really "makes money" because there is no singular, tone-setting personality on the team.



To that end, Wilkins may be too expensive for his own good and perhaps we need to read the tea leaves there? Guys like Phillips, Holland and Waddle are fine, too, so long as they're on rookie deals. But when the time comes, they'll have to accept something at a friendly number or sign elsewhere because none look like tone-setters. Phillips may be the exception but that's only if this year's injuries are the exception--which his history leaves open to debate.



What the team does with Wilkins and Hunt will say a lot. I think there's a greater chance we see more mid-level contracts handed to Hunt/Williams than something epic to Wilkins. I'm anxious to see how it pans out.