What we need is to fire every single person in scouting and drafting.

Don't fire the HC, it solves nothing. Players win ballgames. That's the bottom line.



And we simply do not have enough good players. Our drafting has been absolute trash for the past 35 years, going back to the mid 1980s with Don Shula as HC. We had a QB remember? Dan Marino, who is still the GOAT QB regardless of how the NFL manipulates rules and stats to prop up modern QB's. We had Dan, and couldn't win a single ring. Because we couldn't draft back then either. We couldn't draft back then, we can't draft now. We are a trash scouting and drafting organization. And THAT is where all of our woes lie.



And please, stop telling fans to calm down. The Dolphins have not produced a single good squad in over 20 years. Possibly 25 years. We had that one fake run in 2008 with Chad Pennington in the regular season, only to then get stomped in our first playoff game vs the Ravens. And then the next season we went back to sucking.



We make fun of the Jets, but the Jets had a good squad in the late 2000s, with Rex Ryan, where they made several deep playoff runs for a handful of years.



What do the Dolphins have? Nothing in over 25 years. We even embarrassed our legendary QB on the way out, with that 62-7 stomping. Just missed playoffs, wasted draft picks, no semblance of success in any way. So please, don't tell anyone to calm down. The Dolphins have had NO BREATHING ROOM IN 25 YEARS. We haven't had a squad to be legit contenders for a few seasons and then go back to sucking in over 25 years. We have not had anything.







We need A REAL SCOUTING AND DRAFTING DEPARTMENT. Spending money in free agency is not the way to go.



We need to start hitting on most of our picks, year in, year out, and build a squad for our QB Tua.





Put an end to the poor drafting.



Noah Igobnene over Trevon Diggs.



In 2020, to try and fix our Offensive Line, we spent a 1st round pick, a 2nd round pick, and a 4th round pick, and STILL our O-Line needs work!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Unacceptable results!!!!!!!!!