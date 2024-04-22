What we need to do get to the Superbowl this year?

We all know, just getting to the playoffs is not enough.

Just winning one playoff game this year is not enough.

We need to get to the Superbowl.

In order to do that, the team needs to be healthy down the stretch....I don't know how to do that - if anyone does, please advise.



However, assuming we enter the playoffs healthy this year, and play a playoff game or two in mild weather, I like our chances.



Leading up the draft, this is what I think we need to do:



1) 1st Round - Draft a starting caliber Offensive Lineman (or stud DL);

2) 2nd Round Draft a stud DL for the rotation; OR, draft WR3 that has the skills & the moxie to win the #3 spot over Cracraft/Berrios/EZ.

3) Sign Calais Campbell - he's old yes, but he's a stud and would be a solid tall, rangy, beefy lineman to add to the rotation with the other guys. We need as many bodies in the trenches as possible - see last year.

4) MCD must run the ball more on 3rd & short;

5) Throw the ball to our TE's more (and throw to our RB's out of the backfield WAY more.)

6) Blitz more than Fangio did.



What are your thoughts on what we need to do draft wise/free agent wise/process wise - to get to (& win) the dance next year?