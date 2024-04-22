 What we need to do get to the Superbowl this year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What we need to do get to the Superbowl this year?

kcbrown

kcbrown

Life is what we make it.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 23, 2005
Messages
5,959
Reaction score
3,011
Location
Atlanta via Exit 9 - New
We all know, just getting to the playoffs is not enough.
Just winning one playoff game this year is not enough.
We need to get to the Superbowl.
In order to do that, the team needs to be healthy down the stretch....I don't know how to do that - if anyone does, please advise.

However, assuming we enter the playoffs healthy this year, and play a playoff game or two in mild weather, I like our chances.

Leading up the draft, this is what I think we need to do:

1) 1st Round - Draft a starting caliber Offensive Lineman (or stud DL);
2) 2nd Round Draft a stud DL for the rotation; OR, draft WR3 that has the skills & the moxie to win the #3 spot over Cracraft/Berrios/EZ.
3) Sign Calais Campbell - he's old yes, but he's a stud and would be a solid tall, rangy, beefy lineman to add to the rotation with the other guys. We need as many bodies in the trenches as possible - see last year.
4) MCD must run the ball more on 3rd & short;
5) Throw the ball to our TE's more (and throw to our RB's out of the backfield WAY more.)
6) Blitz more than Fangio did.

What are your thoughts on what we need to do draft wise/free agent wise/process wise - to get to (& win) the dance next year?
 
A combo of things. Stay healthy, and win the Division, to start. Then, our players have to play to their capability and McD has to create an O that can go elsewhere as opposed to Reek/Waddle when they take those guys out. And ofc drafting good and having oline play well and ofc the D with the new coord. Big things need to happen I want to start with winning the GD div though.
 
Troy Fautanu starting at guard

Xavier legette as our #3

Cam Smith to become our starting nickel

Tua only ran for three first downs, let’s reach for 10

Phillips and Chubb come back after week 4

Armstead stays healthy

Aaron brewer fits

Austin Jackson is a legit top 5 right tackle

Weaver actually uses Ramsey like a Swiss arm knife. Not like the last dude who didn’t care or was to narrow minded

I think I could keep going :)
 
