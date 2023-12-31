What went wrong?

Zero pressure from our front four and we sat back and let Lamar pick us apart with huge chunk play after chunk play. Zero adjustments from Fangio.



They got a couple of quick TDs and it just snowballed from there. McD also contributed by abandoning the running game and kept trying to win it in one series.



Had we been able to adjust defensively there was still loads of time to get back into the game by running and taking underneath stuff but we panicked.



Just an epic case of a close game getting completely out of hand with a momentum swing that was never challenged. Players also didn’t elevate their level of play the way it needs to be in games like these. Ravens did. Boy did they ever.