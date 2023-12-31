 What went wrong? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What went wrong?

What went wrong?
I'm curious to see what we can do this week to keep from repeating a loss like todays.
Are the corrections we need to make, available in just one week?

I'm looking for "real" analysis, not "rectal" exams by "Lemmings".
Yeah, I know, good luck with that. - LOL
 
I think the Ravens knew exactly how to attack the D and losing Howard just ****ing made the whole thing go nuts. And our best players on offense made critical mistakes. Aggressive behavior raises ceilings, it also lowers floors.
 
This is a repetitive loss.
We usally lose to teams built like the Ravens. Ask yourself what do the bills Ravens and titans have in common
 
Coaching.

Those guys on defense especially, looking at each other like they didn’t know what they were supposed to be doing, was telling.

Also, other team is stronger than us. Like most teams but against that team, it really showed.

Squandered cap space and plethora of draft picks because we were ready to go all in.

Also having an idiot owner doesn’t help.

We should’ve done what the Bears are about to do……plan.
 
No Howard equaled no pass rush. No waddle so they doubled and tripled hill. No excuses. The loss sucks but the injuries is what really sucks
 
Real analysis we got destroyed by a team over 500 at the end of the season just like always. We got outcompeted and out coached . Ravens have no secondary and we couldn’t do a damn thing with it. Our “brilliant“ coach left starters in the game when it was clearly over losing our best pass rusher for the rest of the season and maybe all of next year. Also maybe losing QB one . The hell were you watching that you need to ask what happened.
 
This is a problem. We lose to teams who play ugly. And it’s not because we aren’t physical. We are. But we are a pass-first team. Which is fine given our personnel. The three teams you mentioned are run-first teams, but they can also rip you though the air (Bills and Ravens). The matchups don’t work out well for our style of play. I’m not entirely sure as to why
 
Zero pressure from our front four and we sat back and let Lamar pick us apart with huge chunk play after chunk play. Zero adjustments from Fangio.

They got a couple of quick TDs and it just snowballed from there. McD also contributed by abandoning the running game and kept trying to win it in one series.

Had we been able to adjust defensively there was still loads of time to get back into the game by running and taking underneath stuff but we panicked.

Just an epic case of a close game getting completely out of hand with a momentum swing that was never challenged. Players also didn’t elevate their level of play the way it needs to be in games like these. Ravens did. Boy did they ever.
 
Agreed. I preferred Claypool's reaction to his dropped TD. Failure should be frustrating, not something smiled and laughed off.

Rushing before the two minute warning made no sense.
 
