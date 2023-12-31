Ray R
Club Member
- Joined
- May 19, 2017
- Messages
- 21,129
- Reaction score
- 35,984
- Age
- 77
- Location
- High Point, NC
What went wrong?
I'm curious to see what we can do this week to keep from repeating a loss like todays.
Are the corrections we need to make, available in just one week?
I'm looking for "real" analysis, not "rectal" exams by "Lemmings".
Yeah, I know, good luck with that. - LOL
I'm curious to see what we can do this week to keep from repeating a loss like todays.
Are the corrections we need to make, available in just one week?
I'm looking for "real" analysis, not "rectal" exams by "Lemmings".
Yeah, I know, good luck with that. - LOL