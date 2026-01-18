What we're looking for in a new head coach.

He needs to be a previous head coach in the NFL.



He can't be from the Jets.



He needs to be a coordinator.



He can't be a coordinator.



He has to have tons of success as a college head coach.



You can't hire a college head coach.



You have to hire someone the GM is familiar with.



You can't hire someone the GM is familiar with.



Too much pressure for a Shula.



Shula would be a great fit.



He has to be older.



He has to be young and fresh.



He has to look the part.



Looks have nothing to do with it.



He has to want to suck in 2026.



He has to coach his azz off in 2026 or get fired.



What have I missed?