What Will Constitute A Successful Season For This Years Dolphins?

This is a question. I am not certain of my own answer. Am curious what others think? I do have a construct. I think the answer in part depends on whether or not you think this is an all-in year for the Dolphins, or not? What I mean by "all-in", is do you think they threw everything at this season in terms of trading draft picks (at the expense of the future) and also in terms of the salary cap, which will cause them to unwind the roster in the following years.



If you think this is NOT an all-in season, and they are positioned for sustainable success the next few years, I think they need to have at least one playoff win AND be highly competitive in the next playoff game they lose, if that is as far as they go, so you feel like they are a team with a shot at the Super Bowl the next few years. I think this also means 10 wins, at a minimum, given the tough schedule. But I would hope for 11.



If you think this is an all-in season, the bar is higher. I think they at least need to make the AFC Championship game, and be highly competitive, even if they lose. Could argue they need to win the Super Bowl. The LA Rams are a good example. They went all-in, and are paying the price now. But they had about 5 good years along the way, 2 Super Bowl trips, and 1 SB win. Even though they stink now because they had to purge the roster, it was worth it. The follow on question becomes if this was an all-in year for Miami, and the team falls apart after that, is making the AFC Championship once before regressing, a success? That also would not speak well of Grier's efforts the last few years if he threw everything we had at it, and this was the best he could do. Pales in compare to the Rams.



Honestly, I am not sure where I stand. Unclear to me if we are all-in or not. Part of it depends on some of the young guys we have. Does Tua stay healthy and prove he is a franchise QB that can carry the team? Does Jaelen Phillips turn into a monster? Cam Smith? Achane? Then it is also unclear how the cap situation resolves. Who stays and who goes?



Some may also say I could give a crap about the following year, all I care about is this year. Not how I think about it, because I don't want to go back to what we were. But some may have that viewpoint.



Am curious if others think we are all-in or not this year, and more importantly how you would define success for this years Dolphins?



Irrespective of the future, I am feeling optimistic about this year (Canes too, A&M game will be interesting). I am afraid to get my hopes up too high, and I do not want to jinx it either. But as it stands now, let's go fins!!!!