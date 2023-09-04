 What Will Constitute A Successful Season For This Years Dolphins? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Will Constitute A Successful Season For This Years Dolphins?

This is a question. I am not certain of my own answer. Am curious what others think? I do have a construct. I think the answer in part depends on whether or not you think this is an all-in year for the Dolphins, or not? What I mean by "all-in", is do you think they threw everything at this season in terms of trading draft picks (at the expense of the future) and also in terms of the salary cap, which will cause them to unwind the roster in the following years.

If you think this is NOT an all-in season, and they are positioned for sustainable success the next few years, I think they need to have at least one playoff win AND be highly competitive in the next playoff game they lose, if that is as far as they go, so you feel like they are a team with a shot at the Super Bowl the next few years. I think this also means 10 wins, at a minimum, given the tough schedule. But I would hope for 11.

If you think this is an all-in season, the bar is higher. I think they at least need to make the AFC Championship game, and be highly competitive, even if they lose. Could argue they need to win the Super Bowl. The LA Rams are a good example. They went all-in, and are paying the price now. But they had about 5 good years along the way, 2 Super Bowl trips, and 1 SB win. Even though they stink now because they had to purge the roster, it was worth it. The follow on question becomes if this was an all-in year for Miami, and the team falls apart after that, is making the AFC Championship once before regressing, a success? That also would not speak well of Grier's efforts the last few years if he threw everything we had at it, and this was the best he could do. Pales in compare to the Rams.

Honestly, I am not sure where I stand. Unclear to me if we are all-in or not. Part of it depends on some of the young guys we have. Does Tua stay healthy and prove he is a franchise QB that can carry the team? Does Jaelen Phillips turn into a monster? Cam Smith? Achane? Then it is also unclear how the cap situation resolves. Who stays and who goes?

Some may also say I could give a crap about the following year, all I care about is this year. Not how I think about it, because I don't want to go back to what we were. But some may have that viewpoint.

Am curious if others think we are all-in or not this year, and more importantly how you would define success for this years Dolphins?

Irrespective of the future, I am feeling optimistic about this year (Canes too, A&M game will be interesting). I am afraid to get my hopes up too high, and I do not want to jinx it either. But as it stands now, let's go fins!!!!
 
1) Making the Playoffs should always be part of having a successful season.
2) Winning our Division is "icing on the cake" with regards to making the Playoffs.
3) Advancing to the Superbowl is a major addition to a successful season.
4) Winning the Superbowl would be exhilarating.
5) A "Perfect Season" is the ultimate. - We've done it before!!!!

A season full of difficulties where we "persevere" and make the Playoffs is nothing to "whine" about and would certainly qualify as a successful season. - Ignore any comments from the "Lemmings". - (Just thought I'd get ahead of that situation). - LOL
 
I think "all in" is more of a fan construct than a viable plan. The reason I say this is twofold.

First, even if you were to plan for a one year run, resigning oneself to starting a 3 year rebuild next season, odds are strongly against winning a Championship. In other words, it's a terrible bet.

Second, the franchise is also a business, and it would be career suicide to make a bunch of unwise moves unless they are in desperation mode and on their way out anyway.

I just don't believe ownership and management think like that. If they did, there are moves we certainly could have made that would have been good short term, bad long term, signalling that, and we didn't make them.

As far as what would make for a "successful season"?

We need to win two playoff games at a minimum. I mean we can rationalize about things that went wrong (injuries, etc), but the bottom line is I will be disappointed with another one and done regardless of the reasons/excuses.
 
Making playoffs that’s all I ask. Though I would like to win a game. Super Bowl win would be great too
 
Lots of projections that we miss playoffs. So I think playoffs is fair. Conference abd schedule is brutal. Wish we played afc south or nfc west
 
I wouldn't necessarily say all in, but the window is definitely (and finally) open. If Grier can manage the salary cap well, Miami should be a playoff contender for the next several years. Maybe more, with good drafts and a little luck.

As far as what constitutes a successful season, I'd say a playoff berth and a postseason win.

Short of that, I think you've got to evaluate what went wrong. We're there too many injuries? Did McDaniel not advance as a head coach etc?
 
Only one team in the NFL ends up with a successful season. That said, if you are talking about expected return, I think making the playoffs and winning a game would be above expected value.
 
