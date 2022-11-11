 What will Hill, Tua and Waddle's Madden ratings be next year? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What will Hill, Tua and Waddle's Madden ratings be next year?

They never adjust ratings dramatically in season. They give you a 3-4 point bump if at all. Waddle is an 88 and I don't even think they've adjusted Tua from high 70s yet. Hill is still not a 99 ovr yet.

What do you think their ratings will look like next year?

I say Hill will get a 99 ovr and will probably be on the cover after the first 2,000 yd receiving season in history, Tua will get a 94, and Waddle will get a 91.
 
