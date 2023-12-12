What will it take to win your confidence

For me, this team needs to win out. They have to show they are "there". They must maintain the #1 seed for the playoff advantage.

The Titans at home, there is no excuse to lose,

The Jets at home another no excuse game,

The Cowboys will be hard, but at home, if you are truly a championship team, this is a game you need to win, you are at home,

The Ravens in Raven land, no RayRay is no longer playing, the Ravens are beatable, and again to make sure of the playoff advantage, this is a must win.

The Stinkalos, this defense needs to be able to rein in Allen, also McCoachin has to understand that Stinkalo will not be fooled by all of the motion and presnap movement, that is what went wrong in the first game, another game they cannot afford to lose.



I can accept a Cowboy loss, as long as the game is close, but if it is another 40 Burger, nope, not convinced. So that's it. They should blow out inferior teams, this is a given, so now is the time to show that they are ready, and have taken the next step and are among the top 4-5 teams in the NFL.



The Ever Hoping Not To See A Repeat Of The '80s and '90s VIPER

Great stats, empty trophy case