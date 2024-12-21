 What Will Offensive Line Look Like vs. 49ers? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Will Offensive Line Look Like vs. 49ers?

Benching Eich when it's too late to make a difference? Ye gods. Should've been done before the season started.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


i'm gonna guess it'll look like a bunch of guys that can't block on run plays but can provide the qb with 2ish seconds of protection of pass plays, then they hold or take off down field where they aren't supposed to be
 
...trading UP to draft Eichenbust was a blunder -- which was compounded by forcing the issue to retain him (in hope of obscuring / minimizing the initial blunder.
 
It almost defies logic that a ND Tackle that didn’t give up a sack in his last 2 seasons can’t even play OG in the NFL.
 
Probably a little too late. Wynn should have been thrown in by halftime. The way he played was pathetic. And if Wynn wasn’t ready to play play that undrafted rookie Meyer over him. McDaniel the worst personal decision maker ever.
 
