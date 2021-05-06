 What will Tua have to Do?... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What will Tua have to Do?...

Y

Yoodakine56

Will Tua ever prove the doubters/haters wrong? What will it take for him to silence the critics, A superbowl? Few years of playoff contention? Never please anyone??

Lets be honest here. Even If Tua excels this year, haters are still gonna bring up stuff like, "of course he has weapons now", or "that was against the cardinals Defense". Seems to me he is in a lose lose situation. Like, other successful QBs have weapons but dont get the heat like he does... Im just wondering what must he do to gain some love?
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Play within himself. I just want to see growth from year 1 to year 2. Let's go out and win games. Let the haters do what they will do!
 
hoops

hoops

Carry our top 6 pick undersized slot/kick returner/gimmick/heavily consistent production based on a competent oc prize pick.
 
dnespins

dnespins

he was getting benched in games for ryan fitzpatrick ffs. let's start with being able to play well enough to stay in the game.

a more appropriate question would be how short is the leash this year?
 
dolphinron24

dnespins said:
he was getting benched in games for ryan fitzpatrick ffs. let's start with being able to play well enough to stay in the game.

a more appropriate question would be how short is the leash this year?
Long leash. Let him play for better or worse.
Both those benches were ill-advised.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

He'll have to beat one of the league's top QBs in an offensive game.

He'll have to remain (mostly) healthy for 3-5 years.

He'll have to generate one (or more) playoff wins.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Be a playmaker....make big time throws at critical moments in games that win them. Show that his arm has more zip than we saw last year....

He was picked 5th overall...what he did in relief in the championship game as a freshman doesn’t carry you in the NFL....

I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt that he needed another year coming off the hip....the problem is part of my thoughts on preferring Herbert was Tua’s injury history....and it didn’t help him Herbert tore it up as a rookie.
 
