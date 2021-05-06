What will Tua have to Do?...

Will Tua ever prove the doubters/haters wrong? What will it take for him to silence the critics, A superbowl? Few years of playoff contention? Never please anyone??



Lets be honest here. Even If Tua excels this year, haters are still gonna bring up stuff like, "of course he has weapons now", or "that was against the cardinals Defense". Seems to me he is in a lose lose situation. Like, other successful QBs have weapons but dont get the heat like he does... Im just wondering what must he do to gain some love?