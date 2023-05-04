 What will Wilkins extension cost? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What will Wilkins extension cost?

We just got a solid clue as the New York Football Giants just gave his old college buddy Dexter Lawrence a 4 year extension worth 90 million with 60 million guaranteed.


I would guess that is pretty much what it will be for CW.

Lawrence brings slightly more in terms of sacks while Wilkins has more tackles, pretty even all things considered.
 
Let his ass walk for anything close to 20 mil per. He will get that money from someone, but please god dont let be us. That DT from the NY Giants aint worth it, CW aint worth it, no DT is worth that.
 
tua savior

Let his ass walk for anything close to 20 mil per. He will get that money from someone, but please god dont let be us. That DT from the NY Giants aint worth it, CW aint worth it, no DT is worth that.
Aaron Donald or maybe like prime Suh/ Chris Jones are worth that. I honestly don't even think they are worth that. It's a frickin dt. It's not a QB, wr or outside pass rusher
 
No it's not lol. They can sign linval Joseph and maybe another rotation guy and the defense will be the same. It's a terrible allocation of cap money on a non premium position. It's a dt dude
 
