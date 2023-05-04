What will Wilkins extension cost?

jimthefin
We just got a solid clue as the New York Football Giants just gave his old college buddy Dexter Lawrence a 4 year extension worth 90 million with 60 million guaranteed.
I would guess that is pretty much what it will be for CW.
Lawrence brings slightly more in terms of sacks while Wilkins has more tackles, pretty even all things considered.
