What Would a Howard Trade Market Look Like?

Fin Fan in Cali

What Would a Howard Trade Market Look Like?

Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard skipped mandatory minicamp and his status with the team is now uncertain
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

"The Eagles certainly need experience on the corner, with one of the big questions going into training camp being who plays CB2 opposite Darius Slay. Avonte Maddox struggled in that role last year, and is better suited for the slot and perhaps even safety. After him, it's a slew of no-names such as Michael Jacquet, Shakial Taylor, Josiah Scott, Kevon Seymour, and even rookie Zech McPhearson. Craig James has been around the league but is considered primarily a special teams standout. So, yeah, the Eagles would love to have Howard, but at what price and what cost? The Eagles' backs are against the salary cap wall, and even if they found space, would they be willing to part with one of the two first-round picks they have next year — and likely three first-rounders if former QB Carson Wentz reaches the number of appropriate snaps played in Indianapolis? Of course, one of those picks is from the Dolphins in the trade between the two teams to switch places in the draft, so wouldn't that be interesting if the Eagles gave it back?" — Ed Kracz
 
SF Dolphin Fan

It looks like that's where this is headed, unfortunately.

I would think at minimum a 1st and 3rd round pick. I might look for a player and a draft pick.
 
