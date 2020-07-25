What Would Constitute a Successful Season?

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
10,413
Reaction score
3,900
With an added playoff spot, I know a lot of teams are going to be in the running making the final few games that much more interesting across the league. I'm not expecting a playoff trip for Miami even though, on paper, the team is obviously significantly improved. But what would make this a success season in year two of the rebuild? If you consider the "tear down" year one.

For me, it's not so much about wins and losses. I think the Dolphins are a year away, but there are a few things I'd like to see. Here is my short list.

1. A more competitive team. I think we'll see this. I don't expect anything close to those early season blowouts from a year ago.
2. A running game. This was a huge weakness last year. Most likely we'll see four new starters on the offensive line. I'm also excited about the additions of Howard and Breida at running back.
3. Can Hunt nail down the RT position? This is huge with Tua, a lefty, as the quarterback. If Hunt is average at pass protection, I'd look early to the draft for a RT and move him to guard. This appears to be a strong area in the draft and I'd take advantage of that.
4. Can we see a more physical run-stopping team? This is another big question. Miami should be significantly better setting the edge with Lawson and Ogbah. Davis should see plenty of action rotating between end and tackle and Wilkins should be even better in his second season..
5. Improvement across the board. Great effort every game. Intelligent play.
6. I'd love to see Tua start at some point, but a lot of that is dependent on the offensive line play. My guess is Tua gets about eight starts. I'm okay with less. I really don't need proof that he's the answer, but I don't want him out there if the offensive line is a mess.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
5,784
Reaction score
9,956
Age
56
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
SF Dolphin Fan said:
With an added playoff spot, I know a lot of teams are going to be in the running making the final few games that much more interesting across the league. I'm not expecting a playoff trip for Miami even though, on paper, the team is obviously significantly improved. But what would make this a success season in year two of the rebuild? If you consider the "tear down" year one.

For me, it's not so much about wins and losses. I think the Dolphins are a year away, but there are a few things I'd like to see. Here is my short list.

1. A more competitive team. I think we'll see this. I don't expect anything close to those early season blowouts from a year ago.
2. A running game. This was a huge weakness last year. Most likely we'll see four new starters on the offensive line. I'm also excited about the additions of Howard and Breida at running back.
3. Can Hunt nail down the RT position? This is huge with Tua, a lefty, as the quarterback. If Hunt is average at pass protection, I'd look early to the draft for a RT and move him to guard. This appears to be a strong area in the draft and I'd take advantage of that.
4. Can we see a more physical run-stopping team? This is another big question. Miami should be significantly better setting the edge with Lawson and Ogbah. Davis should see plenty of action rotating between end and tackle and Wilkins should be even better in his second season..
5. Improvement across the board. Great effort every game. Intelligent play.
6. I'd love to see Tua start at some point, but a lot of that is dependent on the offensive line play. My guess is Tua gets about eight starts. I'm okay with less. I really don't need proof that he's the answer, but I don't want him out there if the offensive line is a mess.
Click to expand...
Excellent post brother.

Not much I would add to that.

I'm not too worried about the defense. Flo will have them ready.

The key, as you suggested, is the O-line.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
6,870
Reaction score
5,483
Location
NJ
I would think seeing improvement in all areas of weakness, would constitute being successful. It may not lead to more wins, but adds to the growth of a young roster.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
7,042
Reaction score
5,628
Playing better game 12 than game 1
Noticable improvement in a few new guys
Playing teams close in losses
I'm happy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom