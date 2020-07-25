What Would Constitute a Successful Season?

With an added playoff spot, I know a lot of teams are going to be in the running making the final few games that much more interesting across the league. I'm not expecting a playoff trip for Miami even though, on paper, the team is obviously significantly improved. But what would make this a success season in year two of the rebuild? If you consider the "tear down" year one.



For me, it's not so much about wins and losses. I think the Dolphins are a year away, but there are a few things I'd like to see. Here is my short list.



1. A more competitive team. I think we'll see this. I don't expect anything close to those early season blowouts from a year ago.

2. A running game. This was a huge weakness last year. Most likely we'll see four new starters on the offensive line. I'm also excited about the additions of Howard and Breida at running back.

3. Can Hunt nail down the RT position? This is huge with Tua, a lefty, as the quarterback. If Hunt is average at pass protection, I'd look early to the draft for a RT and move him to guard. This appears to be a strong area in the draft and I'd take advantage of that.

4. Can we see a more physical run-stopping team? This is another big question. Miami should be significantly better setting the edge with Lawson and Ogbah. Davis should see plenty of action rotating between end and tackle and Wilkins should be even better in his second season..

5. Improvement across the board. Great effort every game. Intelligent play.

6. I'd love to see Tua start at some point, but a lot of that is dependent on the offensive line play. My guess is Tua gets about eight starts. I'm okay with less. I really don't need proof that he's the answer, but I don't want him out there if the offensive line is a mess.