What would Grier need to do to make Linderbaum a possible draft pick for Miami?

Ninja Foot said: I'm down with going after Linderbaum, but the cost could be too great. Who else needs a great Center? What's the highest pick spent on a Center before?



I'm seriously hoping that this combine, moreso than other years, inflates as many QB's into the top 10 as possible. If 5 QB'S go before 29, I'll be happy af.



What do you do if Linderbaum, Raimann, Burks, and London are available at 29?

The best center seems to go 18th-31st overall if you follow the last 2 decades of drafts. I would say most years they go earlier than 24th overall, but there was a few weaker classes (for the position) where the first went in the 2nd round. My honest guess is a swap with the Eagles for our pick, 15th overall, might be where we need to go. You have to remember if they lose Kelce, they have the 15th, 16th and 19th picks and would be a prime landing spot for Linderbaum.