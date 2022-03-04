 What would Grier need to do to make Linderbaum a possible draft pick for Miami? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What would Grier need to do to make Linderbaum a possible draft pick for Miami?

Ray R

Ray R

Club Member
Joined
May 19, 2017
Messages
7,994
Reaction score
13,425
Age
75
Location
High Point, NC
What would Grier need to do to make Linderbaum a possible draft pick for Miami?

1) How far up would we need to move to in the draft?
2) How much would that move cost us in trade capital?
3) Could we make an immediate trade to whichever team does get Linderbaum?
4) If we could make that trade, how much would it cost us?
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

"Call me Mistery, I mystify"
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
434
Reaction score
773
Ray R said:
What would Grier need to do to make Linderbaum a possible draft pick for Miami?

1) How far up would we need to move to in the draft?
2) How much would that move cost us in trade capital?
3) Could we make an immediate trade to whichever team does get Linderbaum?
4) If we could make that trade, how much would it cost us?
Click to expand...

I'm down with going after Linderbaum, but the cost could be too great. Who else needs a great Center? What's the highest pick spent on a Center before?

I'm seriously hoping that this combine, moreso than other years, inflates as many QB's into the top 10 as possible. If 5 QB'S go before 29, I'll be happy af.

What do you do if Linderbaum, Raimann, Burks, and London are available at 29?
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,721
Reaction score
3,888
Age
32
Location
New York
Ninja Foot said:
I'm down with going after Linderbaum, but the cost could be too great. Who else needs a great Center? What's the highest pick spent on a Center before?

I'm seriously hoping that this combine, moreso than other years, inflates as many QB's into the top 10 as possible. If 5 QB'S go before 29, I'll be happy af.

What do you do if Linderbaum, Raimann, Burks, and London are available at 29?
Click to expand...
The best center seems to go 18th-31st overall if you follow the last 2 decades of drafts. I would say most years they go earlier than 24th overall, but there was a few weaker classes (for the position) where the first went in the 2nd round. My honest guess is a swap with the Eagles for our pick, 15th overall, might be where we need to go. You have to remember if they lose Kelce, they have the 15th, 16th and 19th picks and would be a prime landing spot for Linderbaum.
 
NY8123

NY8123

The Fixer
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 29, 2008
Messages
29,072
Reaction score
28,044
Location
out in the Ding Weeds
There is a slim chance Linderbaum is there at 29th, if so 100 times out of 100 you take him. My guess for him, 15 to 20.
 
Ninja Foot

Ninja Foot

"Call me Mistery, I mystify"
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2004
Messages
434
Reaction score
773
What's it cost, historically, to move from 29 to 15? I'm interested...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom