Ray R
Club Member
- Joined
- May 19, 2017
- Messages
- 7,994
- Reaction score
- 13,425
- Age
- 75
- Location
- High Point, NC
What would Grier need to do to make Linderbaum a possible draft pick for Miami?
1) How far up would we need to move to in the draft?
2) How much would that move cost us in trade capital?
3) Could we make an immediate trade to whichever team does get Linderbaum?
4) If we could make that trade, how much would it cost us?
1) How far up would we need to move to in the draft?
2) How much would that move cost us in trade capital?
3) Could we make an immediate trade to whichever team does get Linderbaum?
4) If we could make that trade, how much would it cost us?