 What would happen on this play in today's NFL? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What would happen on this play in today's NFL?

superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
12,618
Reaction score
44,613
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Skip Bayless would cry live on air. Guys who tuck their penis in like Bill Pascrell would condemn the NFL and demand immediate answers from Bill Belichick on why Brady wasn't hugged as soon as he went to the sideline. Twitter would be at war because that's what Twitter does and facebook profiles would all change to #12 because they stand with Brady.
 
Last edited:
EJay

EJay

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
4,029
Reaction score
7,324
Location
Rocklin, CA
andyahs said:
Click to expand...

Brady wouldn’t be still be playing today, or probably even the past 7-8 years, if those types of hits (and far less) had been outlawed sooner. They take a toll over time. Just ask Joe Montana and his back. Marino’s ability to sling the rock late in his career was severely limited due to the physical toll he took.

Which is why I always caution against citing career stats as justification for GOAT status. Not only are the rules different allowing passing offenses to flourish like never before, the protection rules have made it much more possible and common to play and be super productive for much longer.

Proof is in the pudding in that something like 7 or 8 of the top 10 statistical QB’s are all from this new millennium.

Many QB’s of yesteryear could have played into their late 30’s and 40’s and posted 5-8 more years of inflated numbers too.
 
F

fish_fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
449
Reaction score
537
I'm actually surprised it looked like that was a clean hit by today's standards. Shoulder to chest. Maybe they would gig him for the launch but pretty nice all around.

Back then I'm surprised it wasn't a spearing!
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
19,011
Reaction score
39,394
Location
Bahamas
fish_fan said:
I'm actually surprised it looked like that was a clean hit by today's standards. Shoulder to chest. Maybe they would gig him for the launch but pretty nice all around.

Back then I'm surprised it wasn't a spearing!
Click to expand...
No such thing as spearing or targeting back then
 
W

wontrememberthis

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 5, 2021
Messages
104
Reaction score
169
Age
58
Location
ontario canada
somebody up in the stands would have called down and said brady was in concussion protocol and must be removed from the game immediately, but the nfl would swoop in and save the day and use the clause where all previous rules don't apply to him and he would be ok
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom