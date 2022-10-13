What would happen on this play in today's NFL?

Brady wouldn’t be still be playing today, or probably even the past 7-8 years, if those types of hits (and far less) had been outlawed sooner. They take a toll over time. Just ask Joe Montana and his back. Marino’s ability to sling the rock late in his career was severely limited due to the physical toll he took.Which is why I always caution against citing career stats as justification for GOAT status. Not only are the rules different allowing passing offenses to flourish like never before, the protection rules have made it much more possible and common to play and be super productive for much longer.Proof is in the pudding in that something like 7 or 8 of the top 10 statistical QB’s are all from this new millennium.Many QB’s of yesteryear could have played into their late 30’s and 40’s and posted 5-8 more years of inflated numbers too.