 What would it take... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What would it take...

Deeznutts said:
I thought it was about Grier and drafting projects. Its why we always suck. MsGase and Grier love losing and drafting projects that don’t excel at any level. We suck.
Click to expand...
You nailed it! You look at teams like the Eagles and Ravens who know how to draft and we seem to swing and miss more times than not! Grier is just not a good GM!
 
If your trading future draft picks rule of thumb is that you have the trade a round earlier than the one your receiving. So miami would most likely have to draft next years 2nd to get a 3 this year, or maybe 2 of their 3rd rounders would get it done as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom