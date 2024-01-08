What would I’ve do this offseason….

I’d give McDaniel one more year.

I’d fire ST coach

I’d give Fangio one more year

I’d hire a very good play caller coach, let Smith go.

I would not resign Hunt.

I’d pray Armstead retires and frees up lots of cap space

I would not resign Van Ginkle

I would not resign Connor Williams

I would cut/not resign Howard and Baker

Would 100% keep Wilkins

Would try to trade Waddle for a first rounder if not then keep him.

Let Tua play for a new contract but definitely not going to extend him.

Keep Jackson RT.

Cut Ogbah

Cut Needham

Cut Berrios

We need to find lots of average OL that are healthy and a WR that can block and get separation. Need a new MLB. Lots of holes to fill for sure but I just don’t see a reason to invest money on injured players or below average starters.

I would FIRE Grier. Why? Very good at delivering some free agents like Hill, Ramsey and Williams but our top players are Hill a FA, Williams FA, Wilkins a top pick and Ramsey another FA. He just can’t draft the kind of talent needed to compensate for expensive good veterans.

Hire a specialist that can teach players how to reduce injury risk.

Finally and most important I think we all dolphins fans need to find something else to do on Sundays cause last 30 something years have shown us how painful is rooting for this team. It always the same rollercoaster ride with a sad end.

Take care and have a happy life!