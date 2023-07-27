What would Marino be worth now days?

Ozfin
Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Sep 6, 2019
17,696
87,678
you tell me and we will both know
In light of recent QB contracts what would Dan be worth now days?
|1983
|
|$150,000
|1984
|$250,000
|1985
|$350,000
|1986
|$3,350,000
|1987
|$500,000
|1988
|$1,450,000
|1989
|$1,450,000
|1990
|$1,510,000
|1991
|$5,100,000
|1992
|$3,000,000
|1993
|$3,500,000
|1994
|$2,600,000
|1995
|$3,900,000
|1996
|$9,210,000
|1997
|$3,690,000
|1998
|$5,000,000
|1999
|$6,500,000
|17 seasons
|$51,510,000