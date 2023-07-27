 What would Marino be worth now days? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What would Marino be worth now days?

1983
Player Cash Earnings
$150,000
1984
Player Cash Earnings
$250,000
1985
Player Cash Earnings
$350,000
1986
Player Cash Earnings
$3,350,000
1987
Player Cash Earnings
$500,000
1988
Player Cash Earnings
$1,450,000
1989
Player Cash Earnings
$1,450,000
1990
Player Cash Earnings
$1,510,000
1991
Player Cash Earnings
$5,100,000
1992
Player Cash Earnings
$3,000,000
1993
Player Cash Earnings
$3,500,000
1994
Player Cash Earnings
$2,600,000
1995
Player Cash Earnings
$3,900,000
1996
Player Cash Earnings
$9,210,000
1997
Player Cash Earnings
$3,690,000
1998
Player Cash Earnings
$5,000,000
1999
Player Cash Earnings
$6,500,000
17 seasons$51,510,000
 
Dan the man would make some serious cheddar
 
Would he take a pay cut ala Tom Brady? If he’s going to eat more than 25% of our salary cap he’s going to be sad with the team they put around him.
 
