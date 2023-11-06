 What Would You Do About Tua's Contract? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Would You Do About Tua's Contract?

What You GM You Do About Tua's Contract

  • Give him the Burrow/Herbert deal right now

  • If he would take it, $7.5mm per year less than Burrow/Herbert right now, close to the Hurts deal

  • If he would take it, $15mm per year less than Burrow/Herbert right now

  • Do nothing until this year finishes and we see what happens in the playoffs

  • Do nothing until he gets through this year and next year and we see what happens in the playoffs

Burrow and Herbert each got 5 years, with ~$220mm guaranteed. Burrow was 5 and $275mm. Herbert 5 and $263mm. Hurts got 5 and $255mm, but with "only" $179mm guaranteed. The guaranteed number is what I tend to focus on.

For those that say of course you should wait until the end of year 5, there is value to locking up the QB early. That is why Herbert, Burrow and Hurts got the contract early from their respective teams. Salaries only go up every year. And you get some savings because of the low cost 2 years left on their current deal when the new contract was offered - the team captures some of that as a trade for certainty of a big new deal for a player. If the Dolphins wait until the end of year 5, the Burrow deal will probably be north of 5 years and $300mm at that point. So there is downside to waiting. Also at that point you are stuck, if you want the player you either need to give them a big new deal or pay a huge price on the franchise tag. This is where the NY Giants got stuck with Daniel Jones and you can see how that turned out. They had to give him 2 years and $90mm guaranteed to keep him. Yuck!

It is easy to say Tua is better than Herbert (I tend to agree), if Herbert got the deal, so should Tua. I don't agree with the logic. The Herbert deal might be a big mistake. The Burrow deal is not. Here is a great video of Burrow, he is the kind of guy that can carry a team and that you want to give the big contract to. Notice even after all the scrambling, and with an opposing defender about to deck him, and off balance, he is still able to make a throw that 75% of NFL starting QBs probably couldn't even make with a clean pocket:



My view, although I think Tua is very good, until the Dolphins make a deep playoff run with him, and he shows he can do it on the road, against good defenses, I am not handing out the deal. Further, I want to see more evidence that he can do it without the all-pro cast around him and carry the team on his own. And physically hold up as well. As things stand right now, I am waiting the two years, and taking the risk. Obviously, that could change if they make a deep run with Tua this year, and he balls out in the playoffs. But until that happens, my bias right now is to wait the full two years and see how it looks.
 
Don't care, not my job. I'm more concerned about losing Wilkins. Don't care what it takes to keep him but find a way, he's a boss.
 
I voted to give him the Burrow/Herbert deal. I would wait until the season is over because there is no need to do it now.

Burrow has proved he is worth the contract he signed and Tua is better than Hubert. So it would be ridiculous to expect Tua to sign for less money than Hubert.
 
TannDaMan17 said:
Don't care, not my job. I'm more concerned about losing Wilkins. Don't care what it takes to keep him but find a way, he's a boss.
I'm not worried about losing Wilkins because if the Dolphins want to keep him they can always use the franchise tag on him.
 
I think Herbert’s contract is significantly inflated. Joe has proven that he can win big games and get to the Superbowl. Tua, I’m not giving him a inflated contract. I believe that in this offensive system, QBs can thrive. If Tua refuses to sign for less than Herbert, I am tagging him and trading him.
 
Ryan1973 said:
I'm not worried about losing Wilkins because if the Dolphins want to keep him they can always use the franchise tag on him.
Ah yes that's a good point. Hope we lock him up forever though, he's my kind of guy.
 
Barring some catastrophic injury hes getting that contract. Just look around the league. Zach Wilson and Mac Jones are average starting QBs right now in this league and there's no chance they take their team anywhere. We're seeing guys like Clayton Tune and Malik Willis, players their coaches hardly even trust to throw a forward pass.

I can't remember a time when the QB situation looked so dire. How many teams are happy with their situation? KC, Philly, Baltimore, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Houston, and I guess the LA teams if Stafford is healthy.

The man is getting paid, probably with a new record setting contract.
 
