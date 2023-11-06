What Would You Do About Tua's Contract?

Burrow and Herbert each got 5 years, with ~$220mm guaranteed. Burrow was 5 and $275mm. Herbert 5 and $263mm. Hurts got 5 and $255mm, but with "only" $179mm guaranteed. The guaranteed number is what I tend to focus on.



For those that say of course you should wait until the end of year 5, there is value to locking up the QB early. That is why Herbert, Burrow and Hurts got the contract early from their respective teams. Salaries only go up every year. And you get some savings because of the low cost 2 years left on their current deal when the new contract was offered - the team captures some of that as a trade for certainty of a big new deal for a player. If the Dolphins wait until the end of year 5, the Burrow deal will probably be north of 5 years and $300mm at that point. So there is downside to waiting. Also at that point you are stuck, if you want the player you either need to give them a big new deal or pay a huge price on the franchise tag. This is where the NY Giants got stuck with Daniel Jones and you can see how that turned out. They had to give him 2 years and $90mm guaranteed to keep him. Yuck!



It is easy to say Tua is better than Herbert (I tend to agree), if Herbert got the deal, so should Tua. I don't agree with the logic. The Herbert deal might be a big mistake. The Burrow deal is not. Here is a great video of Burrow, he is the kind of guy that can carry a team and that you want to give the big contract to. Notice even after all the scrambling, and with an opposing defender about to deck him, and off balance, he is still able to make a throw that 75% of NFL starting QBs probably couldn't even make with a clean pocket:







My view, although I think Tua is very good, until the Dolphins make a deep playoff run with him, and he shows he can do it on the road, against good defenses, I am not handing out the deal. Further, I want to see more evidence that he can do it without the all-pro cast around him and carry the team on his own. And physically hold up as well. As things stand right now, I am waiting the two years, and taking the risk. Obviously, that could change if they make a deep run with Tua this year, and he balls out in the playoffs. But until that happens, my bias right now is to wait the full two years and see how it looks.