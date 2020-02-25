What would you do in this scenario?

S

Stills&Landry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 12, 2010
Messages
1,266
Reaction score
300
#1 Burrow
#2 Tua to Redskins. We pitched them into a trade but got turned down. They want #5, #26, #56 and a next year 2nd.

Lions offer #3 in exchange for #5 #39 and a 2nd next year... for Herbert. The Chargers already did offer #37 and their 2nd next year.

Stay put and take Love #5.

So, Tua @#2, Herbert @#3 or Love @#5?
 
