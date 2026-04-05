 What Would You Pay Achane To Keep Him Here? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What Would You Pay Achane To Keep Him Here?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

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I think this question needs some context, which granted is a little bit of guesswork:

-We signed Malik Willis. We do not know the plan, but from my perspective it would seem a bit odd to sign Willis and then trade both Waddle and Achane and degrade the talent around Willis limiting his opportunities for success and making it harder to get a clean evaluation.

-I do not think we would get a haul for Achane in a trade scenario. For the same reason RBs are most often not drafted highly nor are they highly paid. McCaffrey was traded for a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, plus a 5th rounder in the following year. That was a special case. I doubt Achane would fetch close to that. My guess is only a contending team would want him. I think an aggressive estimate for what we would fetch for Achane would be a late 2nd round pick. If we were to get a 2nd and a 4th, in expectation the 4th rounder probably does not change much for us.

I think the question simply then is to you pay him or trade him for a late 2nd. Some may think we can fetch more for him in a trade, which will change their calculus.

Then as far as paying Achane here are some guardrails I can come up with:

-James Cook signed last year for 4 years, $46mm, which is 11.5mm AAV. Only $28mm is guaranteed, which is what really matters. It really seems closer to 3 years at $9mm a year for all practical purposes.

-Kenneth Walker just got 3 years $43mm ($14mm AAV), $29mm guaranteed. Pretty close to the James Cook deal on a guaranteed dollars basis.

-Saquon Barkley signed an extension last year and got an additional 2 years, $41mm (20.6mm AAV), with $36mm guaranteed.

-McCaffrey in 2024 got a 2 year extension for $38mm ($19mm AAV) with $24mm guaranteed

I think James Cook and Kenneth Walker (Super Bowl MVP) are the best compares for Achane. I do not believe Achane is viewed by the league to be in the same category of McCaffrey or Barkley.

My view on Achane has changed since we signed Willis, traded Waddle, and freed up all of the cap space starting in 2027. We will have to start spending the money somewhere. Again, I am not sure what the point is of having Willis here, if he has nothing around him. Therefore GM me would pay Achane, as opposed to trading him for roughly what I think is a late 2nd rounder as the alternative.

I think you give Achane something close to the James Cook and Kenneth Walker deals. Those are fair comps. The Kenneth Walker signing just happened and he was the Super Bowl MVP. You offer Achane the deal now. Achane is scheduled to make only $1.5mm this year. So if the Dolphins sign him to a new deal now, Achane already gets a big raise over the $1.5mm. If the Dolphins wait and see and let him play out the year, the Dolphins have lost the opportunity to take advantage of the $1.5mm and they hand leverage to Achane.

From Achane's perspective taking this deal now makes sense because he gets the raise over the $1.5mm, and he gets certainty. You never know if you are going to get hurt, and it is all over. I think the James Cook/Kenneth Walker deal is perfectly fair for him, and a good friendly offer. You re-sign Achane now for this deal, it is certainty and effectively 3 years and $30mm ($10mm AAV) based on the guaranteed portion, and he is lined right up with Willis timing wise.

If the money goes much higher, I am less inclined to do it. If the draft pick compensation in a trade offer goes much higher, I am more inclined to trade him. I think I laid out a pretty realistic case for what he is worth, and at what I think we can sign him for versus what I think we can get for him in a trade. Therefore, I have changed my mind and am signing him to an extension now (assuming my estimates for his deal are correct), as opposed to making him play out the year or trading him. Granted, I do not know Sullivan's master plan, and am doing my best to guess as to what that is post the Willis signing.
 
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djphinfan said:
3 for 50 mill.
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Wow you are not a good negotiator! But I guess you mean that is how high you would go?
Where would you start with your initial offer?
Given Kenneth Walker (Super Bowl MVP) just got 3 and $43, why do you think you would even need to go to 3 and $50mm for Achane?
 
phinsforlife said:
Wow you are not a good negotiator! But I guess you mean that is how high you would go?
Where would you start with your initial offer?
Given Kenneth Walker (Super Bowl MVP) just got 3 and $43, why do you think you would even need to go to 3 and $50mm for Achane?
Click to expand...
I think he’s an elite player at 24, taking into account the going rate at the position I think 16-17 a year is about right
 
phinsforlife said:
Wow you are not a good negotiator! But I guess you mean that is how high you would go?
Where would you start with your initial offer?
Given Kenneth Walker (Super Bowl MVP) just got 3 and $43, why do you think you would even need to go to 3 and $50mm for Achane?
Click to expand...

Because achane is unquestionably a much better rb than Walker….

He had a great playoffs and Super Bowl behind a solid line but let’s not act like it was a common performance. Achanes normal game is far superior to walker’s and that’s behind a much worse line.

I’d go 4 year 64 million with 40 million guaranteed.Would place him 3rd highest aav and most guaranteed money in nfl for rb however you want to pay him before Gibbs and bijan as both may reset the nfl rb market much higher than it is.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Because achane is unquestionably a much better rb than Walker….

He had a great playoffs and Super Bowl behind a solid line but let’s not act like it was a common performance. Achanes normal game is far superior to walker’s and that’s behind a much worse line.

I’d go 4 year 64 million with 40 million guaranteed.Would place him 3rd highest aav and most guaranteed money in nfl for rb however you want to pay him before Gibbs and bijan as both may reset the nfl rb market much higher than it is.
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wow. i do not think we will need to do that, especially because he has this year at $1.5mm still remaining. that is why you sign him now. we will see
 
phinsforlife said:
wow. i do not think we will need to do that, especially because he has this year at $1.5mm still remaining. that is why you sign him now. we will see
Click to expand...

I mean that’s just the market, I’d be shocked if he gets under 15. Bijan and Gibbs will be getting over 20.
 
MARINO1384 said:
I mean that’s just the market, I’d be shocked if he gets under 15. Bijan and Gibbs will be getting over 20.
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you could be right i guess, we will see.
what do you think best offer we would get in a trade?
 
Achane is not a 3 down back. He is a guy you get 20 touches a week. He simply doesn’t have the durability to be a feature back. If he could handle a bigger work load I would say he gets a CMC deal. He’s proven he cannot do that the past 3 years; you’d have to be crazy to pay him like he can. The deals Cook and Walker got should be realistic guidelines.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Achane is not a 3 down back. He is a guy you get 20 touches a week. He simply doesn’t have the durability to be a feature back. If he could handle a bigger work load I would say he gets a CMC deal. He’s proven he cannot do that the past 3 years; you’d have to be crazy to pay him like he can. The deals Cook and Walker got should be realistic guidelines.
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How is he not a three down back?


He’s a three down weapon
 
He hasn't done anything for the current staff.

It seems every player possible is on a prove-it contract.
When the time is right, I would offer an extension at market value.

Achane has been all of that and a bag of chips for the team, but he is not the nucleus for the Dolphins going forward.

I would pay a star multi-talented back (Achane) before a star receiver because of run and catch, as well as 20-30 possible touches during the game.
Maybe that's just me, though.

If the OL is right and the scheme succesful the RB will come.


:cheers:
 
djphinfan said:
How is he not a three down back?


He’s a three down weapon
Click to expand...
I don’t consider a player who has a touch count a 3 down back in the same way I do guys who get 30+ combined touches every week. I could change the wording to Achane is not a work horse or feature RB. My point is the fact you have a player with documented durability issues 3 years in a row handling ~20 touches a week.

I don’t really care about stats. To me, he is a top 10 RB, but not a top 5. I’m not paying a guy who isn’t the best at his position $20M a year. He deserves the same contract Cook got; they’ve had a relatively similar career as runners. Buffalo hasn’t forced him the ball on screens as much, so his targets are lower.
 
mwestberry said:
He hasn't done anything for the current staff.

It seems every player possible is on a prove-it contract.
When the time is right, I would offer an extension at market value.

Achane has been all of that and a bag of chips for the team, but he is not the nucleus for the Dolphins going forward.

I would pay a star multi-talented back (Achane) before a star receiver because of run and catch, as well as 20-30 possible touches during the game.
Maybe that's just me, though.

If the OL is right and the scheme succesful the RB will come.


:cheers:
Click to expand...
yes agree - but ultimately you have to pick a number. what is the deal you would give him and when? not exactly sure what market value means - there is always a debate about where he stands in the market and i gave some guardrails in the OP and you can see what others said in the comments. or what would you take for him in a trade?
 
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