What you hope to see from the team in preseason

fin007
Provost at Hardball University
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 30, 2021
- Messages
- 2,785
- Reaction score
- 4,937
- Age
- 114
- Location
- Proxima Centauri
I’m hoping to see
1. No snap issues;
2. We can run the ball at will;
3. Oline can protect our QB.
I know we won’t see Tua. So I’m hoping to see that the backups, and whoever else is playing, can do the above three.
Here’s what McD said about the game.
1. No snap issues;
2. We can run the ball at will;
3. Oline can protect our QB.
I know we won’t see Tua. So I’m hoping to see that the backups, and whoever else is playing, can do the above three.
Here’s what McD said about the game.
Will Tua Tagovailoa start vs. Falcons on Friday? Here's what Mike McDaniel said.
Will Tua Tagovailoa start for the Miami Dolphins on Friday vs. the Atlanta Falcons?
www.palmbeachpost.com