 What you hope to see from the team in preseason | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What you hope to see from the team in preseason

fin007

fin007

Provost at Hardball University
Club Member
Joined
Dec 30, 2021
Messages
2,785
Reaction score
4,937
Age
114
Location
Proxima Centauri
I’m hoping to see
1. No snap issues;
2. We can run the ball at will;
3. Oline can protect our QB.

I know we won’t see Tua. So I’m hoping to see that the backups, and whoever else is playing, can do the above three.

Here’s what McD said about the game.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Will Tua Tagovailoa start vs. Falcons on Friday? Here's what Mike McDaniel said.

Will Tua Tagovailoa start for the Miami Dolphins on Friday vs. the Atlanta Falcons?
www.palmbeachpost.com
 
As always in the modern NFL, they will show nothing of interest. I'm just hoping for fun games and no injuries.

The backup QB battle will actually be pretty fun. Skylar seems to be having a better camp than White (purely based on some tweets, so who knows). And our new RB.
 
Ezukanma solidifying himself on this team, securing his position on the depth chart. May he came back healthy by the second game to show the value he brings!
 
Feverdream said:
Our offense and defense will both be very basic... no one will show much sophistication here... so I'm looking for:

Pass rush
Plus coverage from our young CBs
Patrick Paul looking like he belongs
Jaylen Wright as a receiver
Click to expand...
Great list. I'd just add Washington to that list. Would like to see him continue his last 2 practices into a real'ish game...hopefully with Skyler throwing at him, since it seems he's got a lead for backup.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
Great list. I'd just add Washington to that list. Would like to see him continue his last 2 practices into a real'ish game...hopefully with Skyler throwing at him, since it seems he's got a lead for backup.
Click to expand...
Agreed... he'll only be facing other reserves, but I'd still like to see what he can do.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom