What young quarterback has succeeded….

The oline is the worst in the league, the front office is negligent and toxic, don't know how anyone can right this ship in just a few years.
 
Yessir said:
When their offensive line has given up the most pressures in the NFL, and has a bottom 3 rushing offense?

Can anyone help me find one in NFL history?
Another person completely misrepresenting the argument about Tua.

It's a shame noone here seems to actually understand the positions of others or what they're evaluating. On both sides.
 
Yessir said:
When their offensive line has given up the most pressures in the NFL, and has a bottom 3 rushing offense?

Can anyone help me find one in NFL history?
You need to narrow it down some by adding more criteria like... whose first and last name start with the same letter. who is left handed. stuff like that.
 
How so?

How does any QB do well with that oline?
 
How is it misrepresenting the argument to say that Tua has been put into an impossible situation and accordingly does not look as good as he would if he were in a good, or even average, situation?

The idea that people are evaluating Tua in a vacuum and the context of his OL, running game, and receivers don’t play a role is really silly. You regularly criticize Tua for dinking and dunking and for throwing to his first read even if his first read might not be the best option. We allowed 40 more pressures than any other OL in the NFL. Can you imagine how many we’d have allowed if Tua did what you wanted and went through his progressions and tried to give guys time to come open downfield?

We really have no idea how efficient Tua can be in the intermediate or downfield passing game because we haven’t been able to block long enough to let him make those throws. If he was consistently throwing for 300 yards a game at 70% completion, I highly doubt you’d be quibbling over the velocity of his passes. He hasn’t had an opportunity to have that kind of production. No QB could excel behind this OL.
 
Bingo.
 
I believe a good QB can make a line look better. Rodgers definitely hasn't always had a great line. Good QB's can read the defense, see what's coming and change blocking schemes, audible to different plays, etc... That comes with time and experience. How do you think Brady always had great lines with bums off the street some years? Now I will say that the line looked better with Tua than Brissett. Maybe someone can check those stats.
 
I evaluate Tua based on his skill set and how it meshes with the things a modern NFL QB is asked to do, how I evaluate every player.

I also don't hold Tua blameless for our offense, we are using a lot of his Alabama concepts offensively, so he's basically causing us to run a college offense. Or the staff didn't trust him to run a normal playbook, whatever the case is, the RPO will always be a short passing game offense for the most part. You can take chances, but by its very nature it's not built to exploit the deep intermediate and deep portions of the field in the NFL.

I'm willing to roll with Tua another year though with improvements to coaching and the offense.

I'm not saying he can't succeed, I'm just being honest in how I view his skill set.
 
This offense was simply doomed, perfect storm of things of things that all work together to make it impossible to succeed...

Bad OL that needs to be worked around by quick passes...

To WRs who dont get much separation(bottom NFL), dont catch the ball very well(3rd to last NFL) and dont get YAC(3rd to last in NFL)...

To work around this, Fins started to keep guys back to block, really only compounding the problem...

Short passes that end after the catch.

Whoever they hire needs to understand this league is driven by offense...
 
You didn’t name one, so I guess you have nothing tangible to add to the discussion. Run along now little one.
 
Tua has actually made the OL look better at pass pro than they've been. You saw the difference when Tua took over for Brissett. On the other hand, most of the RBs have made the run blocking look worse than it is.

I don't agree with the notion that they don't trust Tua to run a normal playbook. It's fairly obvious that what they don't trust is that the OL can protect long enough, consistently enough to run a normal playbook.
 
