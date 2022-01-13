What young quarterback has succeeded….

How is it misrepresenting the argument to say that Tua has been put into an impossible situation and accordingly does not look as good as he would if he were in a good, or even average, situation?



The idea that people are evaluating Tua in a vacuum and the context of his OL, running game, and receivers don’t play a role is really silly. You regularly criticize Tua for dinking and dunking and for throwing to his first read even if his first read might not be the best option. We allowed 40 more pressures than any other OL in the NFL. Can you imagine how many we’d have allowed if Tua did what you wanted and went through his progressions and tried to give guys time to come open downfield?



We really have no idea how efficient Tua can be in the intermediate or downfield passing game because we haven’t been able to block long enough to let him make those throws. If he was consistently throwing for 300 yards a game at 70% completion, I highly doubt you’d be quibbling over the velocity of his passes. He hasn’t had an opportunity to have that kind of production. No QB could excel behind this OL.