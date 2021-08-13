What's everyone Doing To Prep For Tomorrow's Game?

Ok, so tomorrow we get somewhat of a look at our team for the first time in a game. I know it's PS1 but, it's still the first Phins football we've had since January. So, I'm assuming everyone is as stoked as I am. If you aren't, please slam that ignore button as I don't want to talk to you anyways. What's everyone doing for the big game? Here at Chateau Loco we are going to be smoking some brats, making some homemade German potato salad and drinking a plenty. Starting the day with a delicious super Bloody Mary (add in just a splash of Shula's hot sauce, fresh ground pepper and a splash of pickle juice to zing bang and Smirnoff), then it's time to fire up the old egg. Get the NFLN on and listen to the wonderful hum of live football news while the bloody keep flowing. Ah, football is in the air. One month until the real thing!What's your LOCO plan?