Whats in the future for this team?

Ok. I am really down on this team because of the performance against the Bills. I am frustrated by watching the offensive side against Pats and Bills.



But then, I have to remind myself this is a process and while it surelly looks like we will have a very hard time stopping the run, and giving the QB time to throw, there are some areas in which we should be better in the future or at least we dont know as of today if we can be better. Why is it? Because this is such a young team. On defense we know we can take the ball out from the other team, 3rd down defense has been awful but Flores has shown that he can deliver on that side of the team, so I expect improvement on that area. I dont know how we can improve on stopping the run, but I think this defense was always been constructed for playing with the lead or within a close score. So when the other teams have doble digit advantage before first half, our defense will melt because they are not designed to stop the run as a first priority.



But the real problem and the future of this team is on the other side. We need to answer lots of questions on that side.

The first two, and most important ones are.

Do we have the right QB?

Do we have the right system?



How can we evaluate any QB with a line and a coaching staff that seem to be struggling so bad?



Our OCs and the coaching staff on that side should be also improving on a weekly basis, learning from their mistakes. And at this moment there have been lots of them.



The OL is struggling big time since preseason. I think we need drastic changes on the line just to see if there is any improvement and the best time to do those changes is while our starter is recovering. I think Hunt at RT and Eich at LT could improve to the point of being above average at their positions. If there are some miss comunication issues and the Center is responsible, why not try Mancz at Center and put Dieter and Jones at OGs? I dont know what would be the best possible combination, but I know it is not possible to answer this two crucial questions without a OL that at least give us the chance to see if the QB and the system are right.



So whats in the future for this team is impossible to evaluate if our offense keeps playing like that, and the reason of it is 80% on the OL.



I know WR drops are so frustrating, and to be honest I do believe Grant and Wilson should be kept on the bench. Now that Fuller is back, I want to see lots of Fuller, Parker and Waddle and even Gesicki as a Slot. Preston if healthy should be a great 4th. But if the OL and coaching (adjusting for CB blitz) cant give time to the QB, you can have the KC offensive weapons and it will not matter.