What's new in Club 347 you ask

Brother @CMD dropped a nice breakdown of some things to expect in McDaniel's offense
Here is a sample
In outside zone, the blocking rules are taught based on the position of the defender in the play side gap next to an offensive lineman. If there is somebody in your play side gap, that's your guy. If he is closer to you than the offensive lineman towards your gap, that is typically a 1 on 1 block. If he's closer to your play side teammate, your teammate will combo with you until you take over the block. This can be seen in the first clip between the Center and the RG. With a 0 Technique over the Center, he takes him 1 on 1 while the RG makes a gone call and works straight up to the 2nd level. In the 2nd clip vs a 4i, the RG and RT work in tandem doubling the 4i and the RT working up to the 2nd level, opening a lane for the RB.
They will also sometimes pitch the ball to the RB when they have the FB block the first defender outside of the tight end. The intent of the play is to still be able to bounce the ball to the sideline even if a Defense lines their SAM on the ball, the pitch helps guide the RB to the sideline so he doesn't bang it inside.
Outside Zone
Outside Zone - Strong - Lead:
https://finheaven.com/threads/part-1-an-overview-of-the-49ers-run-game-and-what-to-expect-with-mcdaniel-in-22.371972/
