 What's new in Club 347 you ask | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What's new in Club 347 you ask

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

These pretzels are making me thirsty
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
52,398
Reaction score
126,390
Brother @CMD dropped a nice breakdown of some things to expect in McDaniel's offense

Here is a sample

Outside Zone

Outside Zone - Strong - Lead:









In outside zone, the blocking rules are taught based on the position of the defender in the play side gap next to an offensive lineman. If there is somebody in your play side gap, that's your guy. If he is closer to you than the offensive lineman towards your gap, that is typically a 1 on 1 block. If he's closer to your play side teammate, your teammate will combo with you until you take over the block. This can be seen in the first clip between the Center and the RG. With a 0 Technique over the Center, he takes him 1 on 1 while the RG makes a gone call and works straight up to the 2nd level. In the 2nd clip vs a 4i, the RG and RT work in tandem doubling the 4i and the RT working up to the 2nd level, opening a lane for the RB.

They will also sometimes pitch the ball to the RB when they have the FB block the first defender outside of the tight end. The intent of the play is to still be able to bounce the ball to the sideline even if a Defense lines their SAM on the ball, the pitch helps guide the RB to the sideline so he doesn't bang it inside.

The full article is in the Club section along with lots of other good stuff


The money generated by your membership helps keep the servers humming and the light on here

The cost is $25 a year or about $2.20 a month which also gets you an AD free experience and many other goodies like the Chamber file and J-off's Draft Buffet

Join today

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom