 What’s next… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What’s next…

NJPHINFAN79

The dolphins have had a great off-season so far and added to that in the draft. But we still have some holes and we also have some money.

This has been the first off season In quite a while where it seems the team is aggressively addressing areas of the team that the fans also agree are the obvious gaps. So often we are shaking our heads at the moves.

Spotrac has us with 21million in cap space. We need to carve out the 4 draft picks and udfa we just picked up but will remain with a strong cap position. Do you think we make any other moves this off season?!? Tretter is my wish, what say you
 
Mach2

I can do without the Tretter rehash, but it's pretty obvious we need at least a vet center on the roster, whether that's in backup role to Deiter, or as the starter.

I have to assume any vet signing will get a fair shot to compete for the starting job. If it's Deiter, that's fine, but may the best man win.
 
