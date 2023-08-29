 What’s our cap number? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What’s our cap number?

Best I can do is a guess...

We were down to 11.2m this morning... after eating some more signing bonuses... and the restructures and trades... maybe 13m

That's a REAL back of the envelope guess however.
 
OTC has us at 12 and some change. Not sure what they've rolled in.
 
We saved 3 mill from Wilson's restructure but need to see what Igbo was making compaired to the guy we traded for. I'm guessing were around 14 million.
 
Remember the practice squad cap hits will come into effect too. No more top 51 cap hits from the offseason. Also any salary on the IR counts too
 
