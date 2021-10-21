What's Predictable is Preventable

I hate to be negative which I am usually an optimistic person. Coming into this season, I too was suckered into believing they would be playoff bound. I bought a new Fins hat (thank goodness the retro logo) new shorts and almost went in on season tickets. After this week, I came to realize there is no Santa Clause.... ooops I mean there is no playoffs for the team. I go from disappointment to anger. I need to go to the group meeting Miami Dolphins Anonymous!!! Anyways, the point I was going to make is about, yes, player personnel selection. Past performance is a predictor of future performance. Going into this season, we thought we were deep in receivers. None of us stopped to examine the reality of the situation. Besides Waddle, which of our receivers has not shown they are injury prone?? Fuller... Buzzer.... Wilson... Buzzer.... Parker.... Buzzer... Preston Williams.... Buzzer... How could Grier think that we would not need a hospital tent at our games for our WR corps.... Again, bad decision making on player personnel.