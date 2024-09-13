 Whats the backup plan. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Whats the backup plan.

phintim

phintim

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
8,094
Reaction score
1,901
Location
Fl
Gotta feel sorry for Tua no issues there.
BUT it's no secret that both Grier and McDaniel had to recognize there was a 50/50 chance this could happen.
So as bad as can feel for Tua Ross needs to hold these 2 guys feet to the fire that there is a solid plan B.
Ross shelled out the money, Grier spent it on high priced free agent signings like the oft injured Anderson etc, and McDaniel built the offense on Tua and his timing. So a QB who has these traits is where these guys need to be looking immediately because this offense is built to win now.
 
There is no plan B. We somehow now have to just get through 2024 likely without Tua and possibly have to reset next offseason if he never plays again. This is litteraly the worst thing that could happen for this franchise.
 
phintim said:
Gotta feel sorry for Tua no issues there.
BUT it's no secret that both Grier and McDaniel had to recognize there was a 50/50 chance this could happen.
So as bad as can feel for Tua Ross needs to hold these 2 guys feet to the fire that there is a solid plan B.
Ross shelled out the money, Grier spent it on high priced free agent signings like the oft injured Anderson etc, and McDaniel built the offense on Tua and his timing. So a QB who has these traits is where these guys need to be looking immediately because this offense is built to win now.
Click to expand...

Ross is a beta clown that's why where in this position because of his inability to fire Chris G.
 
Phins up said:
There's no backup plan..never was..it was all or nothing ..
Click to expand...
And the “all” was always like a 5% chance of materializing. Some of us Phins fans have seen the writing on the wall for years now with this team and group
 
Schleprock said:
This.

It's Skylar Thompson.

Regardless of the yahoos here, the call to Tannehill needs to be made tomorrow.
Click to expand...
Not a believer in Tannehill but that would be a heck of a story if he came back and helped the team to a successful season. I'd say him or Joe Flacco to finish the year.
 
Bringing in anyone would be like that year we brought in Jay Cutler for a partial season. Remember that?

Just ride it out and plan for a re-build. Team seriously needs it. I think they're constructed worse now than before '19 when Tanny, Suh and the like were all overpaid. They were 20M+ cap hits and the roster needed a rebuild.

Wash, rinse, repeat.................but please, this time without Chris Grier.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom