Whats the backup plan.

Gotta feel sorry for Tua no issues there.
BUT it's no secret that both Grier and McDaniel had to recognize there was a 50/50 chance this could happen.
So as bad as can feel for Tua Ross needs to hold these 2 guys feet to the fire that there is a solid plan B.
Ross shelled out the money, Grier spent it on high priced free agent signings like the oft injured Anderson etc, and McDaniel built the offense on Tua and his timing. So a QB who has these traits is where these guys need to be looking immediately because this offense is built to win now.
