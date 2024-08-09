What's the latest regarding safety Justin Simmons.....

NYC#1finsfan
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 5,551
- Reaction score
- 4,794
- Location
- Brooklyn, NY
Facebook and Miami Dolphins Fan HQ has the Dolphins "racing" to sign the top safety before he's off the market.
If we stay healthy I think we will be okay but we have no quality depth in those areas.Our cb and dl are pressing needs?
CB depth is actually pretty good. I think the DL is too.If we stay healthy I think we will be okay but we have no quality depth in those areas.
Agree, not sure what he is talking aboutCB depth is actually pretty good. I think the DL is too.