What's the price for Dalvin Cook?

What would it take? He's 27 and from Miami. Earlier talks broke down but now there's a fresh standoff. Or, do we just wait until June and see if they cut him?

Vikings Predicted to Cut $63 Million Playmaker Over Summer

no more picks for expensive players, please. not that i regret the ones we already have. 2nd rd picks plus that contract for a rb would be terrible allocation of resources. i would be willing to spend #51 on one of the backs that are not supposed to be there if one is.
 
While Cook is a very good player, he is overpaid at his current price point-- and that makes him worth very little in trade terms. A second? No way. More like a 6th.
At this point, most teams agree with the author of this piece, the Vikings are apt to release him if no one bites, so the only reason to make a move for Cook is to prevent another team from entering the bidding once he is released.
Grier has not made a habit of overpaying when it comes to making trades, and I suggest that this is why the first set of negotiations ended. The Vikes didn't like his offer.
 
Good points. Give up a day three pick to make sure he's a Phin. Vikes won't get anything other than cap relief if they wait.
 
Here's what I would do if I were Grier. I'd offer nothing.

Dalvin is from Miami; surely he grew up as a Dolphins fan. If I'm Grier, I wait and take the risk that the Vikings release him. Then I call Cook's agent and say, let us know what offers you get.
Find out what they are, and then offer a match, Dalvin would get no state tax and the ability to play for his childhood team.
 
