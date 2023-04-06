What's the price for Dalvin Cook?

While Cook is a very good player, he is overpaid at his current price point-- and that makes him worth very little in trade terms. A second? No way. More like a 6th.

At this point, most teams agree with the author of this piece, the Vikings are apt to release him if no one bites, so the only reason to make a move for Cook is to prevent another team from entering the bidding once he is released.

Grier has not made a habit of overpaying when it comes to making trades, and I suggest that this is why the first set of negotiations ended. The Vikes didn't like his offer.