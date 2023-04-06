What's the price for Dalvin Cook?

Fin-Loco
What would it take? He's 27 and from Miami. Earlier talks broke down but now there's a fresh standoff. Or, do we just wait until June and see if they cut him?
Vikings Predicted to Cut $63 Million Playmaker Over Summer
The Minnesota Vikings have made several brutal decisions this offseason leading to the exits of long-time fan favorites, and another appears to be coming soon.
heavy.com
