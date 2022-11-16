 What's up with Tindall? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What's up with Tindall?

allsilverdreams

Has he played the last few weeks?
I haven't heard his name called or seen him in on a tackle.
We might take another LB next year early in the draft.
In the second it's a coin toss between LB and CB.
What say you?
 
on the job training. it's that simple.

he saw some spot action against he Bears.

even he wasn't fast enough to fun down Fields!
 
Here’s a recent thread on the Tindall topic

Channing Tindall

We are now approaching wk 9 of the season and little to no Channing Tindall involvement in games. What is the word on him? I can be patient but interested to hear if he's looking decent at practice or if he is visibly underperforming and looking like a dud. His college resume on a top Georgia...
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
It's kinda normal for good teams that have depth to sit rookies drafted after day one and get them up to speed. It's a foreign concept around these parts the past 2 decades plus, cuz well we weren't good. It's a good strategy.

San Fran sat rookies often, so it makes sense we are following that script.

Tindall was atrocious in the Bears game when playing spy. Make him earn playing time. Skylar was forced into action, and had won early playing time, even getting a few snaps late on Sunday.
 
F them picks.
They’ve used him more against dual threat QBs as a spy. Otherwise, it seems as if they’re going the slow and steady developmental route. I’d like to see him get on the field some in blitzing situations, especially with the attention Chubb and Phillips draw. We are missing Brandon Jones a lot in that aspect. If you can get him as a free runner he’s got the speed to get to the QB in a hurry.
 
MiamiTide

Very green LB coming out of college, coming into the draft. If you thought he'd play any significant snaps with a heavy workload then you are a fool. This guy will be our starting LB into his 3rd season. Tons of talent, just very green.
 
