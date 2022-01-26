 What's wrong with using sanity as opposed to "knee jerk reactions" in our coaching search! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What's wrong with using sanity as opposed to "knee jerk reactions" in our coaching search!

Ray R

Ray R

What's wrong with using sanity as opposed to "knee jerk reactions" in our coaching search!

Absolutely nothing at all.
This is the approach we should always have used!

Some posters are so "jaded" that most of their answers to our teams' problems are "knee jerk" short term solutions that have been rationalized, as opposed to being thought out.

While I'm a supporter for getting a HC sooner rather than later, it's because I feel they will need time to organize before training camp. While there is no rush, that does not mean there should be a meaningless delay.

We shall see what we shall see!

I just hope our new HC turns out better than most people expect. From what I've read here, that is either "a herculean effort" or "as easy as falling off a log" (or sidewalk - depending on which poster you are looking at) - LOL
 
39wildman

39wildman

NFL coach are hired today fired tomorrow...who know..take ur time dolphins.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Dolphin fans: Arguing about who may become the next head coach


Coach hired

Dolphin fans: Arguing about who is the next head coach.
 
1972forever

It doesn’t matter if posters reaction is knee-jerk or not. It isn’t the posters who are making the decision on who the next head coach will be. It’s Ross and Grier making the decision and it certainly appears they are taking their time to interview multiple candidates and not making that knee-jerk decision.

The reality is that 9 head coaches will be hired this off season and based on history at least 7 of those head coaches will be fired within the next 4 years. Hitting on a good head coach is more luck than anything, no matter how much research is done prior to hiring that new HC.

So all Dolphin fans can realistically hope for is Ross and Grier get lucky enough to hire one of those 2 head coaches that will last more than 4 years as the teams next head coach.
 
What's funny here Ray is not one head coach has been hired for any opening but Dolphin fans still overreacting because no one has been hired.
 
phishfan4life

phishfan4life

It doesn't matter who we hire or when, I predict this message board will have more reasons why they will fail then why they could succeed....before they even enter the building. That is how jaded this fan base has become 😞
 
1

1972forever

phishfan4life said:
It doesn't matter who we hire or when, I predict this message board will have more reasons why they will fail then why they could succeed....before they even enter the building. That is how jaded this fan base has become 😞
Click to expand...
I imagine every fan forum of every team hiring a new head coach this year will have similar comments to what is seen on this forum. Some comments will be positive and some will be negative regarding the new HC their organization hires.

The fact is the Dolphin fan base is no more jaded than any other fan base that has seen their team struggle over the last several years. The fact some posters on here think Dolphin fans are more jaded than the fans of other struggling franchises is actually laughable.
 
