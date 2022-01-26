What's wrong with using sanity as opposed to "knee jerk reactions" in our coaching search!



Absolutely nothing at all.

This is the approach we should always have used!



Some posters are so "jaded" that most of their answers to our teams' problems are "knee jerk" short term solutions that have been rationalized, as opposed to being thought out.



While I'm a supporter for getting a HC sooner rather than later, it's because I feel they will need time to organize before training camp. While there is no rush, that does not mean there should be a meaningless delay.



We shall see what we shall see!



I just hope our new HC turns out better than most people expect. From what I've read here, that is either "a herculean effort" or "as easy as falling off a log" (or sidewalk - depending on which poster you are looking at) - LOL