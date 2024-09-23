 What's your hashtag for the next year or so? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What's your hashtag for the next year or so?

For a little fun in these dark days, what's your hashtag for rest of the season?

  • #tankfortackles

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • #craterforcam

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • #victorylessforvrabel

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • #griersgottago

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • Something else?

    Votes: 2 33.3%
For a little fun in these dark days, what's your hashtag for the rest of the season? (It's my first and probably last poll, so have mercy on me).
 
Delete this or put #FireGrier as an option
 
